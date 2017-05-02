INX Digital To Unveil Three New Inks At Fespa Germany

SAN LEANDRO, CA — May 2, 2017 — With a long and successful history of developing outstanding products to meet the demands of the marketplace, INX Digital (stand B5-F40) will introduce three new TRIANGLE® brand inkjet inks at Fespa Germany, May 8-12 in Hamburg, Germany.

Eco-solvent ink OKS will be formally introduced, along with LV8 and XCS, a pair of solvent inks that have been developed for the alternative inks market. OKS is designed to run on the OKI ColorPainter H3-104s solvent printers. Marco Zanella, Sales and Marketing Director for INX Digital EMEA and Managing Director of INX Digital Italy, anticipates that OKS will be available in eight colors after the show. He has high expectations for these inks.

“All three inks were created by our first class R&D department, which provides the foundation for success in the marketplace. XCS was fully developed in Europe, leveraging our high quality Japanese group’s technologies and expertise,” remarked Zanella. “XCS is a good choice for large volume printers with its tremendous reliability, excellent high performance and other characteristics. It also has competitive running cost factors for large drop-size inkjet heads.

“OKS, LV8 and XCS are products wholly developed at our European R&D, located in the Czech Republic and headed by Mr. Mizutani, who joined us from the Sakata INX R&D unit in Japan,” reports Avi Bukai, Operations Director for INX Digital EMEA and Managing Director of INX Digital Czech.

“LV8 is a very flexible and multi-purpose ink,” continued Bukai. “It jets very well through several mid-sized drop volume print heads, which many printer manufacturers use today. LV8 employs materials that were recently developed to provide competitive advantages. This includes outstanding jettability at higher printing frequencies and longer open time for total printing readiness when requested.”

Zanella said that two well-known and established products in the wide format marketplace will be on display in the INX Digital stand. Both the TRIANGLE DT7 aqueous water-based textile inks and MSS eco-solvent inks offer high performance, exceptional value and many other benefits.

DT7 is a truly reliable and affordable ink for direct-to-textile printing on polyester, nylon or mixed synthetic fabrics used in sportswear and outerwear that contain a minimum of 60% polyester. It also is the right choice for banners and flags using the same material. Fast drying and ATX-free, DT7 inks provide a wide and vivid color gamut, excellent transfer capabilities and outdoor durability.

MSS inks are very cost efficient when used in tandem with Mimaki printers. Formulated for color and chemical compatibility with Mimaki SS21 inks and available in CYMK, MSS is known for its high performance, outstanding durability, and is fast drying and compatible with a broad range of media. Like DT7 and other TRIANGLE inks, they are supported by INX’s worldwide outdoor durability warranty and Ink Train warranty. MSS ink customers also can expect less waste when using cartridge-to-cartridge changeovers.

Zanella said Fespa Germany visitors should stop by the INX Digital stand and be among the first to learn about the new TRIANGLE INX Club and the rewards that are available.

Posted May 2, 2017

Source: INX