Innovative Apparel Show A Magnet For Visitors During Techtextil/Texprocess 2017, Julia Gross-Müller Wins The Innovative Apparel Public Award

FRANKFURT, Germany — May 17, 2017 — Julia Gross-Müller of Hochschule Trier won the first prize of the Innovative Apparel Public Award. Entitled ‘World Folklore’, her model was chosen as the visitors’ favourite at the Innovative Apparel Show during Techtextil and Texprocess 2017. The second prize went to Portugal, to Mariana Almeida of ESAD College of Art and Design. The winner of the third prize was Eleonara Beni of Accademia Italiana in Florence.

The award-winning projects were chosen by the visitors of the two leading international trade fairs who, during the first three days, had the chance to vote for the models they liked the best using an app or at the catwalk. The winners were presented with cash prizes totaling € 3,000.

The Innovative Apparel Show during Techtextil and Texprocess presents new garment textiles and innovative processing technologies in the form of a fashion show. With live shows twice a day, visitors had the chance to see visionary fashion designs, made of technical textiles and produced using modern processing technologies, by students of four international design universities. This year, the universities were Esmod from Paris, ESAD College of Art and Design from Portugal, Accademia Italiana, Florence, and Hochschule Trier.

The TextilWirtschaft media brand supported the awards ceremony with a special award, the TextilWirtschaft Public Award. In this case, visitors were asked to vote via Facebook for their favourite from eight models pre-selected by a jury. The winner of this award was also Mariana Almeida.

The winners:

Innovative Apparel Public Award: 1st Prize — Julia Gross-Müller, Hochschule Trier

Innovative Apparel Public Award: 2nd Prize — Mariana Almeida, ESAD College of Art and Design

Innovative Apparel Public Award: 3rd Prize — Eleonara Beni, Accademia Italiana

TextilWirtschaft Public Award Mariana Almeida, ESAD College of Art and Design

Posted May 23, 2017

Source: Messe Frankfurt