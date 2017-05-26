Food Safety Summit Display Highlights Certified Laundries’ High Quality

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — May 29, 2017 — More than 100 attendees and exhibitors at the recent Food Safety Summit, the largest such U.S. event for this profession, learned how laundries that have earned that the Hygienically Clean Food Safety certification steadily improve laundered product quality.

Visitors to the certification’s Summit exhibit discovered that Hygienically Clean Food Safety-certified laundries go beyond obtaining third-party validation of their Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plan. HACCP validation is a vital component of the certification, staff explained, but it’s only one element of the Hygienically Clean inspectors’ determination of whether a laundry deploys industry best practices. In addition, using a Hygienically Clean-approved lab, certified laundries test samples of cleaned items quarterly to ensure that they are free of pathogens in sufficient numbers to cause human illness.

Many visitors to the Hygienically Clean display who regularly work with linen, uniform and facility services providers were pleased to hear about the advent of the Food Safety certification, which premiered in 2014. They inquired about whether their current linen and uniform providers had been certified; if not, they indicated they would discuss the matter with them.

Attendees with these job titles were among the individuals who dedicated exhibit hall time to learn about Hygienically Clean:

Certification Specialist

Compliance Manager

Food Safety Director, Manager

General Manager

HACCP Coordinator, Supervisor

Operations Director, Manager

Owner

Process Improvement Manager

Quality Assurance Director, Manager, VP

Quality Control Supervisor

The Summit, May 9-11 in Rosemont, IL, (near O’Hare Airport) drew a reported 1,700 attendees. Food-safety professionals displayed their usual high level of interest in certification; Summit classes related to various designations were sold out. The Hygienically Clean display distributed Food Safety Transparency across Your Supply Chain, an interactive reference containing hyperlinks to certification resources for food manufacturers and processors. This text urges these businesses to ensure that their suppliers in all industries are certified for their role in ensuring food safety, not just ingredient suppliers. Hygienically Clean laundries were presented as an example of a supplier industry that food manufacturers and processors should hold to the highest standards of safety and cleanliness.

