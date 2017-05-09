EFI Optitex Launches The First Visual Collaboration App For The Fashion Industry

FRANKFURT, Germany — May 9, 2017 — EFI Optitex, a provider of an integrated 2-D and 3-D CAD/CAM apparel platform, announces the launch of O/Cloud Collaborate, the first web-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution offering visual collaboration specifically geared to the fashion industry. The product leverages a photorealistic 3D viewer and streamlines collaboration across the global supply chain.

Through a secure, cloud-based environment, O/Cloud Collaborate allows designers, technical designers, pattern makers and other stakeholders at brands, vendors and sourcers to share and visually collaborate on product development samples and related documents and images. This enables retailers, brands and vendors to dramatically shorten their product development calendar, make product decisions earlier and develop better products, as more design iterations can be made in a fraction of the time.

Having an updated, centrally stored SVOT (single version of the truth) for product development, along with a photorealistic digital view of how garments will look and act, allows users to easily identify issues. It also gives them the ability to address and implement design ideas before physical samples are ever produced.

“Brands in the apparel industry have been seeking tools and methodologies to shorten the ideation, development and approval workflows for new garments. Most often, the parties involved in the design and development process are scattered around the world, making the meeting of tight timelines a particular challenge,” said Asaf Landau, EFI Optitex’s vice president and general manager. “This new visual collaboration platform cuts development times by many weeks, allowing the world’s leading retailers and brands to design better products, faster.”

Guy Alroy, EFI Optitex’s head of products, added that “having this platform directly integrated with the CAD authoring tools allows users to be incredibly efficient in exchanging ideas and comments, speeding up the decision-making process and thus the time to market.”

EFI Optitex will be presenting O/Cloud Collaborate and other solutions in its Innovation Corner at this week at Texprocess in Messe Frankfurt (Hall 4.0, booth # B41). Since 1988, EFI Optitex solutions have enabled apparel and soft good companies to create better products and save valuable time, money, and resources in their core product development, production, merchandising, and marketing processes.

EFI develops breakthrough technologies connecting the online world to the physical one, providing the industry’s largest portfolios for the textiles, signage, packaging, ceramic tiles, personalised documents and corrugated segments. EFI Optitex software is the world’s leading provider of an integrated 2-D/3-D platform that enables users to quickly create true-to-life 3-D digital garments, empowering apparel and soft goods companies to revolutionise the way they develop, produce, and market their products. Visit www.efi.com/optitex for more information.

