SINGAPORE — May 5, 2017 — On 21 April 2017, the Texanlab Laboratories Private Limited (a DyStar Group company) has opened its 3rd state of the art and technologically advanced laboratory at Tirupur (Tamilnadu), a town in South India famous for knitwear exports and known as Manchester of India. It is also a popular destination chosen by European and American retailers for buying various knitted products like t-shirts.

Posted May 5, 2017

Source: DyStar