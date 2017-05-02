KARL MAYER Technische Textilien (Technical Textiles) Is Opening Up A Whole World Of Multiaxial Textiles

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — May 2, 2017 —As one of the leading suppliers to the composites sector, KARL MAYER Technische Textilien GmbH would not miss exhibiting at JEC WORLD 2017. This company manufactures machines and equipment for producing textile structures for reinforcing composites. “Together with Techtextil in Frankfurt, JEC WORLD is the most important fair for us,” said Hagen Lotzmann, the Sales Manager of KARL MAYER Technische Textilien.

“We spoke to all of our most important clients in Paris, most of whom were also exhibiting at the show. We also made many new contacts, mainly from European companies,” he said. The conversations mainly focused on machines for producing multiaxial textiles. This company can supply the BIAXTRONIC® CO and COP BIAX 2 for producing biaxial textiles. The COP MAX machines are also available for producing multiaxial reinforcing structures: the flexible COP MAX 4 can produce multilayered, multiaxial textiles with angles of +20° to -20°, and the COP MAX 5 is designed specifically for processing carbon fibres. Very thin, homogeneous structures with extremely low weights can be produced on this machine.

To produce lightweight, multiaxial structures, many manufacturers want to use industrial, heavy and consequently cost-effective fibre materials and were, therefore, keen to talk to Hagen Lotzmann about fibre spreading. The company can supply the UD 500 and UD 700 systems for spreading and equalising the fibre tapes. These can process continuous filament yarns made from carbon, as well as from glass and aramid. Multiaxial glass-fibre textiles are used mainly in the blades of wind turbines.

According to Hagen Lotzmann, the renewable energy sector continues to flourish. “Everyone has a great deal to do,” he commented. Many discussions were held with representatives and suppliers from the automotive and aerospace sectors. A number of new development trends could be detected during the course of the conversations, and the picture of a highly innovative sector emerged. “Our customers came to us with a variety of ideas and they are looking for solutions to cater for extremely specific applications,” concluded Hagen Lotzmann.

Posted May 2, 2017

Source: KARL MAYER