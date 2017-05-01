Cotton Incorporated Launches New Television Campaign

New York, NY — April 27, 2017 — The Cotton Incorporated Consumer Marketing Division has released the first of three new consumer-facing television commercials, part of an integrated campaign that advises consumers to Leave Comfort to Clothes.

“The ‘Leave Comfort to Clothes’ campaign explores the connection between physical comfort and going out of your own mental or emotional comfort zone,” explains Jill Orsini, Cotton Incorporated Director of Advertising. “The three stories show how summoning the inner strength to take a chance or try something new is easier when you feel comfortable in what you’re wearing,” adds Orsini.

Created by DDB-NY, the first of the three fifteen-second spots began airing on select cable networks on April 17, followed by release on ABC, CW and Fox television networks one week later. The two additional spots will be introduced over the course of the year. The campaign will be supported by digital banner advertising, social media activations, and custom content.

The campaign aims to reach women and men 18-49 and the digital components will be utilized to build awareness of the campaign, educate the consumer on cotton’s benefits, and encourage them to check the label and shop cotton.

The message of finding courage through comfort is timely, as is the fifteen-second duration of the three spots. “This is a departure for us,” says Orsini, who notes the company’s history of sixty- and thirty-second spots, “but our research indicates that consumers want short, engaging storytelling. We think we are meeting that with a clear message: leave comfort to clothes; where the softness, durability, ease of care, and versatility of cotton go with them no matter where they go or what they do.”

Posted May 1, 2017

Source: Cotton Incorporated