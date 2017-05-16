Cargill Strengthens Its Bio-Industrial Offerings With Acquisition Of BioBased Technologies’ Polyols Product Lines

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — May 16, 2017 — Cargill has bolstered its biobased polyol product offerings by purchasing Rogers Ark.-based BioBased Technologies’® vegetable-based polyol product line, Agrol,® plus other assets.

Cargill’s Industrial Specialties business and BioBased Technologies are leaders in the development of soybean-based polyols that replace petroleum-based polyols enabling manufacturers to create more sustainable products for their consumers. Cargill’s BiOH® product line produces biobased polyols in various flexible foam markets, including bedding,furniture and automotive seats. BioBased Technologies provides natural polyols to the foam sector and other industrial markets.

“Combining assets and expertise of BioBased Technologies and Cargill will allow us to bring new innovations to our customers, while also expanding our offerings to serve new customers and other markets,” said Eric Kuckhoff, general manager for Cargill Industrial Specialties in North America.

The acquisition pairs BioBased Technologies’ unique processing model with Cargill’s global manufacturing capabilitiesand leverages the sustainable chemistry expertise of the two organizations. Going forward, Cargill can offer customers products that incorporate higher levels of natural polyols which reduces dependence on petroleum polyols, without sacrificing performance. Further, the acquisition will enable Cargill to expand into applications beyond the foam market, such as elastomers, sealants, coatings, binders and adhesives enabling increased sustainability efforts across those industries.

“When you combine Cargill’s size and resources with BioBased Technologies’ expertise, we are going to make substantial advances in the renewable chemistry sector in the years and decades ahead,” said Amy Sorrell, former CEO of BioBased Technologies,and now Commercial Manager for Cargill Industrial Specialties. “When you have both BiOH® and Agrol® at your fingertips, there are tremendous opportunities in sustainable polyurethane applications for our customers and the markets we serve.”

Posted May 16, 2017

Source: Cargill