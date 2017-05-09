Techtextil Exhibitor 2017 Preview: Beaulieu Technical Textiles

COMINES-WARNETON, Belgium — May 9, 2017 — Beaulieu Technical Textiles (BTT) brings its specialized extrusion coating & extrusion laminating support for industrial applications to the fore at this year’s Techtextil showcase in Hall 4.1, Booth F13.

Technical textile producers are invited to discover the diverse finishing and innovative customization opportunities possible with BTT’s advanced, fully automated line for Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE) and Polyester (PES) woven fabrics and nonwovens.

BTT’s extrusion coating process can apply a wide range of polymers as a liquid layer — one-sided, two-sided or multi-layer — to make a fabric printable and/or achieve specific protective and functional performance, including waterproofing, flame resistance and antistatic properties. Optional UV stabilization is also offered. Transparent and white transparent, standard white and black, and colored coating options are available. Coatings range from minimum 25 to 30 g/m² up to 450 g/m². As well as standard widths, BTT offers extensive possibilities to customize lengths and widths, with supplementary cutting provided on a separate line with up to six cutters in width.

In addition to extrusion coating, BTT is also equipped for extrusion laminating to support the production of composite structures.

Franky Viaene, global sales manager Beaulieu Technical Textiles, commented: “As an established leader and driving force in technical textiles, Beaulieu Technical Textiles supports a wide range of customers in varied markets, and our expertise extends right through to the finishing process. Our in-house extrusion capabilities are available to external customers and we offer close technical collaboration to ensure the optimal treatment for the desired result for their application. We’re looking forward to discussing new possibilities for the industry to benefit from our support, starting at Techtextil.”

Beaulieu Technical Textiles will feature its extrusion coating and extrusion laminating capabilities alongside its customer-oriented and market-specific textile solutions at Techtextil 2017 Booth F13 from May 9-12 in Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany.

Posted May 9, 2017

Source: Beaulieu Technical Textiles (BTT)