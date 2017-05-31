AmeriPride Services Announces Steiner Family Scholarship Recipients

MINNEAPOLIS — May 31, 2017 — AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company in North America, today announced the winners of the new Steiner Family Scholarship award program for children of employees. The annual scholarship program awards up to 12 academic scholarships to children of company employees each year.

“We were very pleased with the response and the many great and qualified candidates that applied for the award in the inaugural year of this scholarship program,” said Bill Evans, President and CEO at AmeriPride. “This program supports our mission to provide career development and education opportunities for our employees and their families.”

Dependents of employees from across the organization and at every location are eligible to apply and applicants are evaluated and selected by Scholarship America, the nation’s largest administrator of scholarship programs for corporations and foundations, based on a variety of factors. This year’s recipients came from all across the company, including Edmonton, Alberta; Fresno, California; Lethbridge, Alberta; London, Ontario; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Monroe, Louisiana; Springfield, Missouri; Topeka, Kansas; Toronto, Ontario; Twin Falls, Idaho; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Watkinsville, Georgia.

Scholarships can be used for full-time college or vocational school education and are renewable for up to four years. The scholarship program was endowed by the late Larry Steiner, former CEO and family owner of the company, who passed away just a few months ago.

“I know Larry would be very pleased that this program was able to help so many of our employees in its first year,” said Evans. “What a great legacy he has left for the company and employees that he loved.”

Posted May 31, 2017

Source: AmeriPride Services