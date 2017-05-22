AmeriPride Receives Hygienically Clean Food Safety Certification At Fresno Branch

FRESNO — May 22, 2017 — AmeriPride Services Inc., a leading textile rental services and supply company in North America, today announced its Fresno branch is one of the first uniform and linen facilities to earn TRSA’s ‘Hygienically Clean Food Safety’ designation. This voluntary industry certification provides third-party verification that products cleaned in the plant meet hygiene standards appropriate for food service companies.

“This achievement shows our ongoing commitment to our food service customers by demonstrating that our production facility meets all industry guidelines for processing garments and other textiles,” said Steve Plescia, General Manager of the Fresno branch. “We want our customers to have confidence that our facilities meet and exceed their expectations and adhere to industry standards for hygiene and safety.”

Requirements for certification include on-site inspections and ongoing microbial testing to confirm zero presence of harmful bacteria. Certification verifies textiles cleaned in these facilities meet established industry standards for animal processing, dairies, fruit and vegetable, bakeries, grain and other food and beverage industry segments.

Independent, third-party inspections also confirm employees are properly trained and protected, managers understand legal requirements and the facility is OSHA-compliant. To maintain their certification, a processing plant must pass quarterly testing to ensure product quality is consistently maintained.

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) practices are also examined in the Hygienically Clean Food Safety inspection process, as well as adherence to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directives.

“Congratulations to AmeriPride and their Fresno management team on the attainment of this industry milestone,” said Joseph Ricci, TRSA president and CEO. “Their customers can rest assured that AmeriPride goes to exceptional lengths to prevent human illness and ensure the cleanliness of its products.”

The Fresno branch was the first AmeriPride facility and one of the first commercial laundries to earn this certification nationwide. AmeriPride is also the largest company to earn Clean Green certification, which ensures products at all of its facilities are processed in an environmentally friendly manner.

