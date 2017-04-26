X-Rite President, Ron Voigt, To Present At FEI 2017 In Boston

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April 26, 2017 — X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, are pleased to announce that Ron Voigt, President will be presenting at FEI 2017 in Boston, May 8-11. FEI Boston takes attendees through the entire value supply chain, from idea conception to execution, in order to maximize the opportunistic potential of innovation teams. Voigt will present on using specificity in the creative process to help innovators more accurately bring their winning ideas to fruition. As a case in point, at FEI, X-Rite will showcase its award-winning Total Appearance Capture (TAC™) ecosystem, an appearance solution that captures ultra-specific physical material appearance for use in virtual design applications by using 32 white LEDs, 8 LEDs with spectral filters, a moveable linear light source, a projector and 4 cameras.

“I am so excited to be speaking at FEI for the first time,” said Voigt, “In addressing the FEI audience, I am really engaging with my type of people – innovators dedicated to a continuous pursuit of improvements and groundbreaking solutions. I was inspired to present on this topic because I often notice how misunderstood specificity is. Designers often fear that being specific early in the innovation process stifles creativity. But in reality, specific data points define the target a design team must achieve in the front end of innovation, eliminating detours and roundabouts in the process and ensuring a common vision. This ultimately leads to better quality and more efficient execution on the back end of innovation.”

The X-Rite Total Appearance Capture solution builds on company’s legacy of innovation, going beyond the science of color to the more significant challenge of capturing and managing appearance. TAC brings virtual designs to life with digital material representations that are truly physically correct. Using the TAC ecosystem, product designers, 3D artists, material specifiers and marketers can scan in physical material samples and create vendor-neutral Appearance Exchange Format (AxF™) files to digitally communicate and share consistent appearance-related data with Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Computer-Aided Design (CAD), and state-of-the art rendering applications. Incorporating the TAC ecosystem into the digital design process helps to improve design time, reduce approval cycles, and accelerate speed to market.

Presentation Details

Title: The Counterintuitive Magic of Specificity

Description: For innovators, ensuring that a creative vision comes to life as originally imagined can be a challenge. Learn how getting specific early on helps you span the gap between design and execution, accelerate time to market, maximize your creativity, and gives you confidence that your vision will be faithfully produced…the first time and every time.

