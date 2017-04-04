Top Value Fabrics Launches New Website At TopValueFabrics.com

CARMEL, Ind. — March 30, 2017 — Top Value Fabrics announces the launch of a new website at TopValueFabrics.com.

“At Top Value Fabrics, market-leading customer service is our goal in everything we do and our new website is a natural extension of this,” explained Chris Fredericks, president, Top Value Fabrics. “Our customers’ success is our success, and we’re honored to have outstanding partners in the industry. We’re proud to present this new site and we have confidence in a bright future ahead for the industries we serve.”

“The development process for our new website focused on ease of use and a best-in-class experience for our customers,” said Karen Stuerenberg, marketing director, Top Value Fabrics. “Our team delivered an enhanced web experience on any device, and in fewer clicks for faster browsing to support our busy customers. Our sales team enjoys discussing the technical aspects of proper fabric selection, and we’re honored to be a part of our customer’s projects. This new resource helps us to support our customers’ efforts even better.”

Benefits of the newly launched website include a fully responsive experience on any device with improved ease of navigation and upgraded depth of products across all product lines. Visitors can request additional information quickly from any product page throughout the site, hover over product swatches to view fabric details, explore new pages including a “Talk to the President” page, view an expanded series of product applications, and sign up for the company’s email marketing program.

Posted April 4, 2017

Source: Top Value Fabrics