Texo Trade Services To Surprise Everyone At FESPA With An Impressive Range Of Products

WADDINXVEEN, the Netherlands — April 19, 2017 — Visitors to the Texo Trade Services (TTS) stand at FESPA in Hamburg, Germany (8 – 12 May), will be surprised at the many products demonstrated by this expert in transfer print media and printable textiles. With countless printable textiles, foils for screen printing, and sublimation and protective paper, they show that TTS can take on any printing challenge. In particular, TTS wishes to emphasise its sublimation transfer paper, with which it unerringly responds to the market trend of reversion from direct printing to the use of transfer paper when printing textiles for visual communication.

Sublimation paper: transfer printing a better solution than direct printing

TTS will make an emphatic showing at FESPA with its sublimation paper. Over recent years, direct printing was sold as the best solution for printing textiles for visual communication, such as outdoor banners, textiles for stand construction, and for furnishings of shops and offices. This was because sublimation transfer printing was expensive and complicated, especially at 320 cm wide. The price of transfer paper has now fallen, and knowledge and experience of its use has increased. As a result, companies can see that transfer printing is a better solution than direct printing. Since the start of 2017, the major printer manufacturers having been bringing out 320-cm wide machines for use with transfer paper.

Fast-drying transfer paper for Durst Rhotex 325 and EFI Reggiani

Among other things at FESPA, TTS will display the SX20HS-EC transfer paper which has been tested on the new generation of production printers such as the Durst Rhotex 325, EFI Reggiani Fabrivu and Mimaki TS500P-320. It is a very stable, fast-drying paper at a competitive price. The advantage of transfer printing is that the textile does not need to be pre-treated, making it less likely to crease and gives it a softer hand. In comparison with direct printing, the colours are even bolder and sharper, and there is no risk of the ink rubbing off – something especially important with upholstery materials. Also, the problem encountered with direct printing, that the ink can run with outdoor use (because ink residues remain in the textile after fixing), does not occur with transfer printing.

Evolution and DPR foil for digital transfers

In addition to the transfer paper, TTS will be spotlighting a new textile called Evolution and HCS100/2-DPR transfer foil.

Evolution is a highly innovative, non-woven textile of 140g/m2 with coating. The white coating makes it very easy to print with UV, Eco-Solvent and latex. It is a competitively priced cloth with B1 certification; furthermore, it is opaque. A very special characteristic of Evolution is that it can be attached directly using Velcro, because its reverse side functions like the soft side of Velcro.

The HCS100/2-DPR transfer foil is intended for the creation of digital transfers, whereby the colours are applied using a laser. The transfer is created by printing a white backing and adhesive by a screen printing process. The combination of digital and screen printing makes it possible to produce high-quality, full colour transfers quickly and efficiently. The 100-micron transfer foil is matt on both sides, so that it lies perfectly flat. It is given an anti-static treatment, which makes for easy processing, even when using granular adhesives.

TTS offers added value in various aspects

During FESPA, TTS hopes to persuade visitors of its added value in various aspects. As an expert partner and specialist in the field of transfer paper and digital textiles, it has extensive knowledge of the market. This guarantees customers that the advice is of top quality and, furthermore, independent. This is because TTS works with a variety of partners and is therefore independent of the manufacturers. In addition to independent, expert advice, TTS can also guarantee fast delivery from stock at a good price. Furthermore, TTS can provide bespoke work because it has its own converting service for transfer and protective papers.

Posted April 19, 2017

Source: Texo Trade Services (TTS)