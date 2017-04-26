Techtextil: Young Engineers Present High-Tech Solutions

FRANKFURT — April 26, 2017 — With 62 exhibiting VDMA member companies, German Technology will be strongly represented at Techtextil Frankfurt at the beginning of May.

The VDMA uses the trade fair for technical textiles once again as an opportunity to honour successful young engineers. At the trade fair, five students will be awarded prizes of the Walter Reiners-Stiftung (Foundation) in the categories dissertation, master and seminar paper for their outstanding and creative achievements.

With their works, which deal with lightweight construction applications among other things, the young ladies and gentlemen demonstrate that textile machinery is a real high-tech industry with a future.

The award ceremony of the Walter Reiners-Stiftung (Foundation) will take place on 11 May, from 5 to 6 pm at the VDMA booth (3.0/D25). Trade fair visitors and exhibitors are very welcome to participate.

The VDMA booth is also the first contact point for visitors who would like to get an overview of the exhibiting VDMA member companies. For example, the list of exhibitors VDMA members @ Techtextil 2017 as well as Buyer’s Guide Textile Machinery are available at the information booth.

Posted April 26, 2017

Source: VDMA