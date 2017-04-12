Techtextil 2017 Exhibitor Preview:

DETMOLD, Germany — March 30, 2017 — At Techtextil 2017, Jowat is presenting powerful adhesive solutions under the headline “Service unites”. The product highlights: Latest developments in the polyurethane technology with a PUR hot melt “all-rounder” and a high-performance dispersion for the lamination of car interiors, powerful PUR hot melt adhesives for textile laminating as well as a PUR hot melt with outstanding breathability for membrane laminating.

With the motto for the trade show year 2017 “Service unites” Jowat makes it clear what the benefits from a complete service for innovative solutions are for adhesive processors: Close customer support, technical advisory service and quality control, as well as the transfer of know-how; all this through the entire process chain. In short: Understanding – Bonding – Performing.

Laminating automotive interior paneling

In addition to the tried and proven adhesive portfolio, Jowat introduces at Techtextil 2017 latest product developments for the lamination of automotive interior panelling: A powerful PUR hot melt “all-rounder” that impresses with excellent processing in all standard application methods.

The adhesive from the Jowatherm-Reaktant® product series is characterized by a fast build-up of cohesion, very good green strength, short holding and process times also at increased ambient temperatures and particularly low VOC and FOG values.

A new PU dispersion from the Jowapur® product group has been developed to be used in automatic as well as in manual processes, such as for instance the positioning of leather covering in laminating applications with real leather. The leather cover can be repositioned several times. The high-performance dispersion is characterized by very fast crosslinking, high green strength and temperature resistance, as well as low VOC and Fogging values.

Textile lamination

Powerful PUR hot melt adhesives for textile lamination facilitate highly efficient manufacturing processes while also supporting the functions of the end product. The laminating adhesives are suitable for a wide range of different applications in the textile industry due to a wide adhesion spectrum, very high green strength and optimum compound strength, also when applied in low grammages, as well as excellent resistance, for instance against exposure to mechanical stress, temperature or moisture.

Membrane lamination

For the lamination of functional textiles, Jowat has developed a highly breathable PUR hot melt adhesive which is characterized by a very good adhesion to a large variety of membranes and textiles, plus highest compound strength and washing resistance. In addition, the hot melt from the Jowatherm-Reaktant® PURTex series also delivers best results on fluorine-free treated, impregnated textiles and therefore plays a major role in the manufacture of eco-friendly clothing.

Posted April 12, 2017

