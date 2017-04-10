TANATEX’ Big 6 Technical Textile Solutions — A Sneak Preview

EDE, The Netherlands — April 10, 2017 — Forget about iPhones and APIs. The future of tech lies in textiles, or smart textiles, to be more exact. Now that new technologies allow manufacturers to add extra features to their clothes, curtains and car upholstery, technical textiles are the new normal. If there’s any secret of success, it lies in the ability to combine functionality with style and comfort. At the TechTextil International Trade Fair in Frankfurt (9-12 May), we introduce you to six textile solutions that help you achieve just that. Can’t wait that long? Read on for a sneak preview!

No. 1. Tailormade solutions

As a textile professional, you deal with demanding customers daily, meaning you need to work on your added value non-stop. This is why our textile solutions all come with an expert that tailors them to your standards and machinery. This way, you get exactly what you need.

No.2. Performance improvers

Two top-shelf products don’t guarantee a perfect combination. If you work with several coatings, finishes and fabric types, you need crosslinkers and boosters that strengthen properties and avoid unwanted chemical reactions. Our experts know which ones you need to get the best out of each individual component. Just say the word and we’ll advise you!

No.3. Pure Performance

The magic of the end-product lies in the quality of the fabric. Our Pure Performance concept enables you to anticipate your customers’ wishes by improving stretch, elasticity, durability and shape recovery by forming a permanent and durable film around the fibre.

No.4. Storm Fit

Outdoor activities are wildly popular, boosting the demand for breathable apparel. We developed a way to transport sweat and high body temperatures without compromising the water-and wind-resistant qualities of your textiles. This way, users stay dry and comfortable under extreme weather conditions.

No.5. Insect proof

Insects can be real fun saboteurs, and in some areas, they even carry life threatening diseases. We developed a finish containing permethrin, that keeps away everything that bites, stings or even buzzes. Our Insect Proof finish can be added to any type of clothing, from fishing garment to army uniform.

No.6. Qi-tex

The way we dress influences the way we move. Our Qi-tex finish contains minerals that boost the wearer’s energy level, resulting in better balance and movements. The solution turns your textiles into performance optimisers; whether you add them to adaptive clothing for elderly people or to sportswear.

Source: Tanatex