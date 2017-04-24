Ricoh Continues To Grow Wide Format Portfolio, Partners With EFI

MALVERN, Pa. — April 24, 2017 — Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the addition of EFI’s H1625 LED and VUTEk® H2000 Pro hybrid roll/flatbed wide format printers to its growing wide format portfolio through a reseller agreement with EFI™. This new partnership is part of Ricoh’s ongoing efforts to better serve customers looking to add or enhance capabilities in the fast-growing wide-format segment. These devices’ versatility, productivity and broad capabilities help entry-level and advanced wide format printers alike produce dynamic roll and rigid output on a virtually endless variety of substrates to better serve end-customers, as options for white inks and clear coatings further expand print providers’ product offerings and profitability.

At a time when wide format is expected to experience 6.5% CAGR between 2015 and 2020,1 many print providers are eager to add or improve wide format capabilities to take advantage. Meanwhile, the barrier to entry for wide format has never been lower.

As more print providers enter the growing wide format space, it is more important than ever for wide format applications to stand out. Ricoh’s technicians and consultants leverage decades of experience to help customers produce eye-popping visuals with consistent branding and efficient workflows. This approach makes adopting wide format even easier for printers new to the space, putting the industry’s most powerful tools in customers’ hands and helping businesses get the most out of their use.

“Shops new to wide format and those established players are both constantly looking for a competitive advantage: the best approach, the latest technology, the strongest marketing,” said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Printing Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. “This partnership brings EFI’s top-notch devices into our award-winning portfolio. These additions, combined with our services-led approach is a powerful combination that provides even more ways for our customers to succeed in a rapidly changing field.”

“We’ve partnered with Ricoh in a variety of ways throughout the years as we have both looked to blend our unique strengths to better serve a wide variety of print operations,” said Ken Hanulec, Vice President of Marketing, EFI Inkjet. “By offering these market-leading hybrid printers to Ricoh customers, with Ricoh’s robust service and support organization facilitating tailored, reliable implementations, customers can expand their offerings into new areas, which can increase profitability and customer retention while opening new market opportunities. We are proud to play a role in that kind of transformation.”

Posted April 24, 2017

Source: Ricoh USA, Inc.