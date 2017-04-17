Record Breaking Year For Exhibitors At Techtextil North America

Only 2 more months until the doors open to Techtextil North America 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2017 exhibitor list proves to be the best show held outside of Atlanta yet! With over 151 exhibitors from 17 countries and growing the 2017 show is a record breaking year.

Highlighted below are a sampling of new exhibitors to our show floor.

AG Cilander: Switzerland

Swiss textile finishing and coating company with experience in fashion and technical textiles.

Color Service Srl: Italy

Color Service was founded in 1987 and is the world leader in the production of automatic dosing systems for the textile industry.

GTI Graphic Technology, Inc.: USA

GTI’s viewing systems conform to ASTM D1729, SAE J361, and BS-950 Part 2 standards. The product offering ranges from desktop viewers to color harmony rooms. All products are manufactured at our Newburgh, NY headquarters. An in-house spectroradiometric laboratory and 100% measurement and verification production process guarantees accuracy in all products.

Guangzhou Xibo Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (Sileather): China

Sileather™ is a new type of performance leather made of 100% silicone. With the unique advantages of silicone, they offer the world a better solution of eco-friendly, easy to clean, weatherproof and highly durable performance fabrics that can be applied in various markets: interior/exterior design, transportation, healthcare, hospitality, marine, etc.

Taconic: USA

Taconic produces high performance PTFE coated fiberglass fabrics, tapes and belts for a diverse range of applications, wherever there is a need for high temperature and nonstick properties. Our worldwide staff includes R&D engineers who can help solve your most difficult challenges. We are finding a better way.

German Pavilion

This year the German Pavilion, organized by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) in cooperation with AUMA _Association of the German Trade Fair Industry will host 25 exhibitors at this years’ event in Chicago. Highlighted below are a sampling of the new exhibitors you will see in Techtextil North America’s German Pavilion.

Eschler Technical Textiles Ltd.:

Eschler Technical Textiles Ltd., a member of the Schoeller Textiles group, stands for customized and sustainable developed warp knitted textiles for a variety of applications such as Medical Textiles, Expo, Cleaning Textiles, Special Textiles und Base Layers. Our German production site, has been considered as a competent partner for many years when innovative warp-knitted technical textiles are requested.

Gruschwitz Textilwerke AG:

Gruschwitz has a more than 200 years track record as supplier for yarns focussing on twisted, winded or coated threads. Covering a huge range of yarns from natural, chemical and high-tech fibers Gruschwitz is able to select a tailormade process according to the customer´s challenge. Customers are supported by pilot plants and a development and testing laboratory. Gruschwitz provides solutions for a wide range of industries covering e.g. Mobiltech, Medtech, Aerotech, Indutech and Sewtech.

OLBRICH GmbH:

Inspiring Engineering – Convincing Technology! OLBRICH is your system supplier of intelligent machine and line concepts for the production of web products such as wallpaper, floor coverings, film/foils and technical textiles.

Posted April 17, 2017

Source: Messe Frankfurt