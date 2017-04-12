Passion For Success – SSM Symposia In Korea And Egypt

HORGEN, Switzerland — April 12, 2017 — In March 2017, SSM held a symposium in Daegu City,

Korea. Over 90 delegates from the industry joined the

event. In cooperation with KTDI and Melchers, SSM

informed the audience about the latest inventions and

solutions of SSM GIUDICI in the field of Air Texturing.

The symposium mainly focused on the texturing mate-

rial itself and was conducted in a way that participants

could understand and would be interested in. The high-

light of the day was the showing of fabric and yarn samples as customers went on one by one to check and see while spontaneous questions were answered at the same time. The various samples consisting of air-textured yarns (ATY) and draw- textured yarns (DTY) where shown in regard to its application and end use. Finally the delegates could see the SSM texturing machines running at KTDI.

Beginning of April, SSM had the opportunity to share

their passion at the SWISSMEM symposium in Cairo,

Egypt. The well-organized symposium attracted a large

number of Egyptian textile manufacturers. During the

two days the participants learned more about the Swiss

textile machinery and their commitment to innovative

high quality products. With Factor+ (www.factor-plus.ch)

the Swiss industry is presenting their benefits in superior

sustainable technology, such as the SSM DIGICONE® 2 winding algorithm, enab- ling higher dye package density with unchanged dyeing recipes. The possibility to optimize the yarn dyeing production with the SSM winding algorithm saves time, resources and money.

The feedback of the two symposiums was overwhelming and thanks to the commitment to technological innovation, focused on cooperation with best partners and industry leaders, SSM’ recognition as innovative leader in yarn processing and winding has been confirmed.

Posted April 12, 2017

Source: SSM