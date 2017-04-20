NCTO Applauds President Trump’s Executive Order On Buy American

WASHINGTON, DC — April 20, 2017 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) applauded President Trump’s April 18 Executive Order directing the federal government to maximize Buy American opportunities and to review compliance with existing Buy American laws and regulations.

“Thank you to President Trump for making Buy American a priority,” said NCTO President & CEO Auggie Tantillo on behalf of the U.S. textile industry.

“Buying American is good for the country, good for American jobs, and good for the U.S. textile industry,” Tantillo continued.

“NCTO has had a longstanding policy of supporting Buy American laws. We intend to work with the Trump administration to help it improve implementation and enforcement of these job creating statutes and regulations,” Tantillo added.

“Since 1941, a Buy American law applying to the Department of Defense (DOD) known as the Berry Amendment has supported American troops, strengthened national security, and incentivized U.S. textile industry investment and innovation. This is a concrete example of how Buy American laws benefit the U.S. economy and its workers,” Tantillo said, noting that DOD sourced roughly $1.5 billion in textiles and clothing last year under the Berry Amendment.

The Berry Amendment, 10 U.S.C. 2533a, requires the Department of Defense to buy textiles and clothing made with 100 percent U.S. content and labor.

Another Buy American law, the Kissell Amendment, 6 USC 453b, requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to buy U.S. made textiles and clothing, but currently is only applied within DHS to the U.S. Coast Guard and, with some exceptions, the Transportation Security Administration.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers.

Posted April 20, 2017

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)