Mount Vernon FR Extends Flame Resistant FlexTex Line Of Stretch Fabrics

TRION, Ga. — March 30, 2017 — With the rise of consumers looking for more comfortable clothing options including workwear, Mount Vernon FR is expanding its collection of flame resistant (FR) FlexTex fabrics. The FlexTex line is engineered with stretch for increased comfort and mobility, but with no reduction in FR protection or durability. The flex program now includes six denim and four piece-dyed FR fabrics. Many of the fabrics were developed in conjunction with stylists at apparel manufacturers to provide optimal comfort and stretch in the resulting garments, while capturing the authentic look and characteristics of traditional non-stretch denim.

FlexTex fabrics are made using an elastomeric fiber that adds mobility to fabric, so workers experience increased range of motion in their FR apparel. Most FlexTex fabrics can stretch from 12 to 15 percent, but the latest Mount Vernon FR fabric developments incorporate TreFlex® yarn, which may allow as much as 20 percent stretch. Treflex, a hybrid yarn, provides excellent stretch properties and shrinkage control. The expanded offering of FlexTex fabric constructions includes twill, canvas and oxford, and a variety of desirable vintage appearances can be achieved through increased yarn character and slub effects.

“We believe workers should have comfortable clothing options on the job and off,” said Mike Woods, vice president of FR fabrics for Mount Vernon FR. “We’ve developed our line of FR FlexTex fabrics with the comfort and character of everyday denim and piece-dyed fabrics, combined with the exceptional protection and durability of Mount Vernon FR fabrics.”

Mount Vernon FR FlexTex fabrics meet the performance requirements of ASTM F1506 and are NFPA 2112 component recognized. Many of the world’s leading apparel manufacturers and brands turn to Mount Vernon FR for their flex fabric needs.

Posted April 4, 2017

Source: Mount Vernon Mills