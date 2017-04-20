Monna Lisa Evo Tre Goes Live In Italy And Abroad

MILAN — April 20,2017 — Epson, a pioneer in digital textile printing technology, FOR.TEX and F.lli Robustelli, which now belong to the Group, announce that the revolutionary Monna Lisa Evo Tre has been chosen by leading printing companies in Italy and abroad. This new digital textile printer is dedicated to a rapidly growing market. After the 2015 digital textile printing market milestone, it has been predicted that the industry will see annual increases of 17 per cent until 2019[1].

Monna Lisa Evo Tre is a further step in the remarkable evolution of printing technologies in the textile sector. A single solution to meet the varied market quality and production needs. Designed by the engineering company F.lli Robustelli, the Monna Lisa Evo Tre features innovative and exclusive Epson PrecisionCore proprietary printing technology. Its flexibility provides unprecedented higher productivity quality and reliability – features that make the new printer one of the most versatile digital textile printers on the market. One of the most important qualities of the new Monna Lisa is its flexibility. It provides users with a single printer to meet a variety of different production needs. It can print on any type of fabric from the most basic to the most complex designs with the highest quality, perfect speed and repeatability. This means a drastically reduced production time and in-line sampling with production. These are crucial to satisfy a demanding market, which is constantly looking for innovation, from the high-fashion sector to the entire textile and clothing sector.

These unique characteristics have made the Monna Lisa the best solution for all printing suppliers working with the best-known fashion, fast fashion and high fashion brands.

Monna Lisa Evo Tre is the heart of a high-tech Total Solution – a complete and seamlessly integrated system that sees the three companies working together to offer maximum guarantees and assistance throughout the production cycle. This means that there is a single supplier for all components: the print head, inks, before and after treatment chemical agents, and engineering support. This was shown by the recent launch of the new R&D centres, based in the Como area – the Digital Textile Valley. This region is a world-wide area of excellence and a reference for quality textile printing.

Epson proprietary printing technology PrecisionCore makes the difference

The heart of Epson PrecisionCore technology is the latest generation printing chip, the Micro Thin Film Piezo (MicroTFP) designed to offer customers the highest performance and value. The development of micron thick piezo-electric crystals, which are a hundredth of a human hair thick, allowed the maximum ink supply from the more compact print engine, resulting in a higher density of the print nozzles. Combined with high precision nozzles and ink channels, the TFP print heads apply nearly perfect round drops on substrates with maximum accuracy. The technology of the PrecisionCore print heads is the result of the material science and MEMS systems manufacturing technology knowledge developed by the company to enhance TFP’s success.

Monna Lisa Evo Tre Key Points

Epson PrecisionCore printing technology is the latest evolution of Epson’s Micro Piezo proprietary printing technology. The latest generation MicroTFP print chip combines quality, accuracy and speed. Integration of the innovative PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead which, thanks to the extremely thin (micron thick) piezo-electric element, is uniquely efficient and resulting in high productivity combined with high print quality.

Ink conservation: the exclusive vacuum-packed and degassed ink management system is designed to obtain the maximum efficiency and ensure that less ink is wasted.

Doubled productivity[2]: up to 650 m2/h thanks to the PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead.

Number of colours: up to 12.

Genesta inks: the water-based inks developed by Epson in collaboration with FOR.TEX are created to allow precision and fastness in fabric prints. Genesta inks – acid, reactive, disperse and pigment – enable to obtain the highest quality on any type of fabric.

The three companies have been cooperating for more than 15 years combining their expertise and skills to offer the market a total solution for digital textile printing in the industrial sector. Thanks to this collaboration, the first Monna Lisa was launched in 2003, giving the textile market the digital tool necessary to jump from a pioneering, sampling phase to a reliable industrial production. Over the years, Monna Lisa has evolved. From the first launch of the Monna Lisa Evo in 2011, the latest model, the Monna Lisa Evo Tre marks a further step in the remarkable evolution of industrial textile printing technologies.

