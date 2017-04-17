Milliken Acquires Keystone Aniline Corporation, Positions Chemical Division for Global Growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 13, 2017 — Today, Milliken & Company, a global innovation company with historic commitments to specialty textile, chemicals and floor covering, announced its acquisition of the assets of Keystone Aniline Corporation, a global leader in dyes, pigments, pigment dispersions and polymers. Positioning Milliken for global growth, the initiative aligns two key industry players with complementary product portfolios and expertise to offer customers a broader array of advanced colorant solutions, technologies and services.

Supporting their complementary product offerings are cultural parallels, including both being privately-held and family-owned, further aligning the acquisition strategically.

“Milliken and Keystone Aniline Corporation share a long history of innovation, environmentally responsible manufacturing and relationship building – core values which connect us in practice, perspective and approach to values-based business,” shared Milliken President, CEO and Chairman, J. Harold Chandler. “We look forward to welcoming Keystone to the Milliken family of companies and competing together as we leverage meaningful innovation and environmentally responsible manufacturing.”

Founded in 1920, Keystone is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and has operations in Europe and North America, including the company’s largest manufacturing facility in Inman, South Carolina.

“Milliken and Keystone each have individual expertise in chemical colorants; Milliken with unparalleled new molecule development, and Keystone with leading formulation capabilities,” shared David Moody, President of the global Milliken Chemical division. “I look forward to combining our shared resources for ground-breaking chemical innovations that will continue to serve our customers in significant and meaningful ways.”

“By combining our product portfolios and specialized colorant knowledge with Milliken’s solutions and expertise, we create business and market synergies that will drive new global opportunities and better meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said John Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of Keystone. “The strengthened organization will possess greater breadth and depth across the board, from research and development to formulation capabilities, to quality control and product stewardship. This partnership will be a part of Milliken’s future growth and success.”

Source: Milliken & Company