Microban Textile Executives To Present At Upcoming Performance Days Show

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — April 12, 2017 — Microban® International, Ltd., the global leader in textile odor control and prevention, will present “Odour Control Myths Versus Facts” workshops on 26 and 27 April during Performance Days in Munich, Germany. Focusing heavily on silver treatments, the workshops will dispel pervasive industry misconceptions on the effectiveness and durability of various odour control treatments used on apparel, footwear and work-out gear. The presentation will educate buyers on testing standards and protocols and why testing standards are altered.

These one-hour workshops, which will be held in room R02a, second floor, from 15:00-16;00 on 26 April and from 10:00-11:00 and 13:30-14;30 on 27 April will be led by Lisa Owen, vice president of global textiles at Microban, and Zsolt Huszágh, head of Microban’s textile business development in Europe.

The workshops are free and open to show attendees and members of the media, but advance registration is recommended as seating is limited. For additional details and to register for the event please click here.

“The truth is that there are very wide variances in the efficacy and durability of odour control technologies, yet some suppliers have manipulated test protocols to enhance results or failed to provide sufficient scientific evidence to support marketing claims,” said Lisa Owen. “This presentation, which will focus on explaining these differences and general industry education, is intended to bring greater clarity to the market and empower buyers to make more informed choices.”

With high-profile brand partners, such including Calvin Klein®, Fila®, Teva®, Reebok®, Puma®, Terramar Sports®, New Balance®, Spanx®, Under Armour®/All Star Sports, Hook&Tackle®, Curad® and 5.11 Tactical® Microban’s Portfolio of Textile Odor Control Technologies includes: AEGIS®, AEGIS Excalibur® Scentry®, SilverShield® and ZPTech®. The company has recently introduced a complete brand refresh, including a new b-to-b website, revamped marketing collateral, introduced new brandmarks, and an expanded global sales team. It has also updated its consumer-facing website TheCleanerHome.com. and has just launched its “Live On” campaign.

