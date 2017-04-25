INX Digital’s Industrial Print Solutions At InPrint USA Get Products To Market Faster

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — April 25, 2017 — As InPrint USA is held for the first time April 25-27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, INX Digital (Booth 1431) will have speed on the agenda. The CP100 UV digital cylindrical printer is powered by the highly efficient JetINX™ Printhead Drive Electronics and Ink Recirculation systems and a separate SLED test machine accelerates the process to deliver products to market. Booth visitors also can expect to find unique home décor and packaging displays courtesy of Prodigy™ brand inks.

Jim Lambert, vice president, General Manager – Digital Division of INX International Ink Co., will discuss the development of JetINX at the InPrint Showcase Theater (Booth 1235) on Wednesday, April 26 from 1:30-2 p.m. He will participate in the “Digitizing Brand Color in Metal Decoration” conference and highlight new technology and product research, which he says requires consistent updating in order to compete in today’s marketplace.

“Over time, we have gradually improved and refined the JetINX engine. That has impacted the CP100, which we originally introduced in 2010,” said Lambert.

The upgraded CP100 UV digital cylindrical printer is ideal for promotional products distributors and others. Both it and the SLED are built to meet the growing demand for Direct-to-Object printing in industrial markets. Most importantly, Lambert notes these machines allow designers and brand owners to produce cost efficient short runs, proofs and prototypes with Direct-to-Object printing.

“The CP100 is a natural for the drinkware, cosmetic and industrial printing industries. It comes equipped with the newest patent pending helical printing software and delivers exceptional quality single or multiple-color images at very high speeds. And it’s fast; it can produce a sample or prototype in only a few seconds,” said Lambert.

“The SLED machine is a cost affordable test and demonstration device. It’s a single pass machine that examines inks and chemistries in different fluid delivery systems. It also can test printheads and various ink sets, and gives you the ability to look at how the ink is responding to a variety of substrates and materials.”

Lambert said INX Digital’s Prodigy UV Curable and solvent inks will be on display in the booth. Designed for use on demanding industrial applications, these inks can be found in the home décor and packaging settings. Pigmented inks were used on the corrugated and folding cartons stored on shelves in the packaging exhibit. Learn more about Prodigy or any of the products by speaking with an INX Digital representative in booth 1431.

Posted April 25, 2017

Source: INX Digital