German Technology To Meet US And Mexican Textiles

FRANKFURT, Germany — April 5, 2017 — The VDMA Textile Machinery Association will host B2B Forums and Technology Conferences on November 6, 2017 in Charlotte (NC), USA, and on November 8 – 9, 2017 in Mexico City.

Industry experts from well-known VDMA member companies will present practice-oriented technology topics to decision-makers from the local textile industries, such as fiber & yarn, apparel, home textile & carpet, technical textiles, nonwovens & composite industry.

The high-quality events are primarily aimed at technical management, production managers, quality and maintenance managers as well as mill owners, among other decision-makers. Presentations along the entire textile chain will show how to increase competitiveness by innovative technology, higher productivity, resource efficiency (energy, water, material), higher value-added textiles and industrial internet (Industry 4.0).

The networking will be supported by B2B meetings (pre-arranged or spontaneous bilateral meetings in a separate meeting area), interactive discussions with the professional audience and by a conference dinner in a relaxed atmosphere.

Participating companies Charlotte

ANDRITZ, AUTEFA Solutions, BRÜCKNER Trockentechnik, DILO Systems + TEMAFA, Lindauer DORNIER, Erhardt+Leimer, GROZ-BECKERT, HAS Group, INTERSPARE, Karl Mayer, KÖRTING HANNOVER, MAHLO, A. MONFORTS Textilmaschinen, NEUENHAUSER, Oerlikon Manmade Fibers BARMAG, Oerlikon Manmade Fibers NEUMAG, PLEVA, RESEDA BINDER, Georg SAHM, Saurer Components branch Hammelburg (Saurer Temco), SEDO TREEPOINT, Textechno, THIES, TRÜTZSCHLER SPINNING, WELKER VAKUUM.

Participating companies Mexico City

Allma Volkmann branch of Saurer Germany, ANDRITZ, AUTEFA Solutions, BRÜCKNER Trockentechnik, DILO Systems + TEMAFA, Lindauer DORNIER, ERHARDT+LEIMER, GROZ-BECKERT, HAS Group, INTERSPARE, JAKOB MÜLLER DEUTSCHLAND, Karl Mayer, KÖRTING HANNOVER, MAHLO, MAYER & Cie., A. MONFORTS Textilmaschinen, NEUENHAUSER, Oerlikon Manmade Fibers, PLEVA, RESEDA BINDER, Georg SAHM, Saurer Components branch Hammelburg (Saurer Temco), Schlafhorst branch of Saurer Germany, SEDO TREEPOINT, Textechno, THIES, TRÜTZSCHLER SPINNING, WELKER VAKUUM, XETMA VOLLENWEIDER.

Registration

Starting from the end of May 2017, visitors can register and arrange meetings with the VDMA member companies, their subsidiaries and agents via

www.germantech-ustextile.de and

www.germantech-mexicantextile.de

Posted April 5, 2017

Source: VDMA