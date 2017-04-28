Felix Schoeller Group At FESPA 2017

OSNABRÜCK — April 28, 2017 — Felix Schoeller Group, the Osnabrück-based specialty paper manufacturer, is presenting its entire diverse product portfolio for digital printing, including digital textile printing, at this year’s FESPA. Proof that the Felix Schoeller Group is also successfully directing the know-how it has acquired over more than 120 years to future markets such as the fast growing digital textile printing market. The company will be showcasing its S-RACE® papers for sublimation printing to the Hamburg audience. A live sublimation demonstration will give visitors the opportunity to see for themselves the characteristics of the S-RACE® series on hard substrates. Furthermore, Felix Schoeller will be exhibiting new products such as the STYLine® brand of nonwoven wallpapers specially developed for digital printing or solvent and latex poster papers (SLP) for HP Latex 300 machines.

S-RACE® tacky paper – the first microporous tacky paper for sublimation printing with guaranteed fastest drying.

S-RACE® papers’ key outstanding features are their extremely fast drying time, short transfer time, excellent line sharpness and superb lay-flat properties. They produce excellent print results – both on soft and hard substrates – and the 55-gram paper performs exceptionally well with soft substrates such as fabrics and textiles. In addition to the new 55-gram papers, the portfolio also comprises papers with basis weights of 75 to 130 g/m². The 100-gram paper S-RACE® tacky is a new addition to the portfolio. It was specially developed for all types of elastic polyester textiles and prevents what is known as the “ghosting effect.” S-RACE® tacky is the first microporous tacky paper for sublimation printing and is the fastest drying tacky paper on the market.

One of the highlights at the stand will be a sublimation demonstration. Visitors to the Felix Schoeller stand will have the opportunity to experience a live demonstration of how impressive prints on S-RACE® paper are with their true-to-life colours and how they depict the motifs superbly after transfer to hard substrates. Florian Murrmann, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Felix Schoeller Digital Media: “We are delighted that the live sublimation demonstration will enable us to illustrate the advantages of S-RACE® to our customers under realistic conditions and in a more immediate way.“ The demonstration will use a Sawgrass printer. For further information on these innovative sublimation papers, please go to: www.s-race.com

Visual communication and decorative highlights

Visual communication will be another key focus at the show. The new solvent and latex poster papers (SLP) have been developed for digital signage and poster products.Their special back coat (heat barrier layer) makes it possible not only to print on all common solvent and latex systems but also permits problem-free printing on HP Latex machines in the 300 series. The SLP papers are ideal for outdoor use and also for indoor applications such as POS signage, exhibition graphics, posters and much more besides.

The Felix Schoeller Group also has a number of highlights in store in the field of decorative products: first, the STYLine® product family, a selection of nonwoven wallpapers specially developed for digital printing. One of STYLine® media’s major advantages is their flexibility in terms of applications: they can be used on all common digital printing systems such as latex, eco-solvent or dry toner printers. Customers can opt for uncoated or specially coated products from the portfolio depending on their particular application or process. All the papers have a special back coat, which makes them both easy to hang using a simple adhesive and guarantees optimum dry strippability. The Felix Schoeller Group will also be demonstrating with its canvas and poster media that it has found the right response to the trend towards decorative, individual interior design elements. The product series include media for wall decoration applications such as posters, framed photos and high-calibre art reproductions.

“Felix Schoeller will be exhibiting its products on its own stand as they are typically used in applications so that trade visitors will be able to see the final result and excellent outcomes for themselves,” promises Florian Murrmann, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Felix Schoeller Digital Media.

Posted April 28, 2017

Source: Felix Schoeller Group