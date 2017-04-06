Dover Acquires Caldera Graphics

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — April 5, 2017 — Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has acquired Caldera Graphics SAS (“Caldera”) for total consideration of approximately EUR 35 million, including an amount related to achieving certain performance metrics. Based in Strasbourg, France, Caldera is a software company with 25 years of experience in developing, marketing and supporting high-quality technical software for the digital printing industry, with a commitment to increasing productivity, cost-efficiency and color output. Caldera’s unique capabilities and solutions around image processing, color management and workflow serve the global textile and graphics markets. Caldera will operate within Dover’s Printing and Identification platform, alongside MS Printing Solutions (“MS”) and the JK Group serving the global digital textile printing market. Caldera’s annual revenue was approximately EUR 11 million in 2016.

Robert A. Livingston, Dover’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased to have Caldera join Dover as we extend our already strong position in digital textile printing, which began with the acquisition of MS and recent purchase of the JK Group. Moreover, this transaction, following our recent AWTI and Fairbanks acquisitions, demonstrates our desire and commitment to grow our software and service offerings as we continue to deliver expanded differentiated solutions to our customers.”

Source: Dover Corporation