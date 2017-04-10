ASTM International And Textiles Leader AATCC Partner Through Technical StandardsOffering

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — April 10, 2016 — Today, ASTM International and the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) announced that they will bring together textiles standards and other offerings in one online platform.

This will help people and companies gain access to high-quality tools and resources from both organizations to improve durability of textiles, ensure quality colors, create in-demand products, and more.

Housed in the online platform ASTM Compass, the new package includes over 125 AATCC test methods, procedures, and monographs in both PDF and HTML formats. It can be expanded to include ASTM International textile offerings including Section 7 of its Book of Standards as well as proficiency testing and training programs. Alternatively, the AATCC package can be added to an existing Compass subscription of textile standards and other documents.

Subscribers will also have access in PDF and HTML to two AATCC compilations of provisional technical documents:

Concept 2 Consumer Technical Supplement A Compilation of Procedures and Guidelines, and

Moisture Management Technical Supplement Applicable to Apparel, Linens and Soft Goods.

Through Compass – an industry-leading, interactive, document platform – AATCC standards now feature:

ability to add notes and attach pertinent files within each standard,

interaction down to the section level,

bookmarking for easy retrieval,

ability to form project teams related to the standards,

an optional tool (SpecBuilder) to manage internal company specifications,

optional training modules and videos, and

optional access to thousands of peer-reviewed papers and

books in the ASTM International Digital Library.

Posted April 10, 2017

Source: ASTM International