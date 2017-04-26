Assets From World-Class Textile Plant Up For Sale

LAWRENCE, Mass. — April 26, 2017 — Tiger Group and Shaffer & Max International are now accepting offers for assets of a well-maintained knit goods dyeing and finishing plant that is no longer needed for the continuing operations of Polartec. Assets from the 600,000-square-foot facility include dryers, dyeing machines, finishing and support equipment. Polartec–a premium provider of advanced performance textiles—and predecessor company Malden Mills have been manufacturing fabrics at the Boston-area site since 1906.

“This offering represents a unique opportunity to purchase extremely well-maintained assets from a world-class textile plant,” said John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger Group’s Commercial & Industrial division. “Textile manufacturers in the dyeing and finishing business, and buyers of general plant and support equipment, and other industrial assets will find tremendous values at this sale.”

“In my 30-plus years in the textile industry, I’ve never seen a plant with equipment as well maintained and in such good condition as what we have available at Polartec,” added Richard Zelickson from Shaffer & Max International.

Previews of the assets will be held by appointment only at the site, which is located at 46 Stafford Street in Lawrence. To arrange an appointment, contact Coelho at jcoelho@tigergroup.com.

Dyeing machines available include 14 Gaston County Jet Dyes manufactured in 1996, three 1994 Gaston County Futura Jet Dyes, and more. A Van Wyk & Then cooking and mixing system is also available.

Gas-fired dryers to be offered include names like Santex, Stentex, Krantz, and Fleissner. An Anglada Vinas Turbang continuous steam-fired dryer, and electric, gas and steam Lessco tumbler dryers will also be available.

Shears and dust collection equipment for sale include Mario Crosta Tandem Shears in various sizes; an Abington lint collection system with three tanks; Hoffman blowers and collection units with piping; and a Jemco reversing machine.

Plant support assets offered include fabric carts, stands, tanks of up to 500 gallons, compressors, chillers, forklifts, and much more.

Polartec manufactures the most advanced performance textiles available today. Famed for its synthetic fleece, the company offers a collection of more than 300 different fabrics designed to keep people warm, dry and comfortable in a variety of outdoor activities.

Source: Tiger Group and Shaffer & Max International