Archroma To Showcase “Colors Enhanced. Performance Enhanced. Sustainability Enhanced.” At Igatex Pakistan 2017

REINACH, Switzerland — April 26, 2017 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, will present at Igatex Pakistan 2017 some of its most innovative technologies, under the motto: “IT’S WONDERFUL. Colors enhanced, performance enhanced, sustainability enhanced”.

True to its long-term commitment to sustainability and innovation, Archroma will present solutions that combine performance, cost optimization and responsible textile production.

COLORS ENHANCED

Drawing on its extensive formulation and technical know-how in dyestuff and pigments, Archroma will showcase at Igatex Pakistan 2017 some of its latest innovations:

ADVANCED DENIM technology – When employing Archroma’s ADVANCED DENIM technology, based on “Denim-Ox” and “Pad/Sizing-Ox” dyeing processes, users can reduce water consumption and wastewater by up to 92%, eliminate up to 63% of the usual cotton waste, and save up to 30% in energy costs compared to traditional Indigo processes. Archroma estimates that the use of this technology allowed savings of about 700 million liters of water in 2012 alone. Just imagine how much water could be used if more manufacturers would join the ADVANCED DENIM revolution.

Denisol® Indigo 30 liq – Archroma’s Denisol® Indigo 30 liq brings indigo back to its roots by manufacturing the pre-reduced indigo solution at a “zero liquid discharge” plant in Jamshoro, creating stock available locally; and therefore meeting the demands of customers without complicated logistics or unnecessary costs. With the manufacture of Denisol® Indigo 30 liq in a “zero liquid discharge” facility, consumption of water and energy is reduced significantly, and manufacturing wastes are converted into sludge. Less indigo is also required to achieve the same color depth.

EarthColors – This new range of dyes is created from agricultural waste: almond shells, saw palmetto, rosemary leaves, etc. They can be used to provide rich red, brown and green colors to denim and casualwear. The information about the individual batches of color and the garments production route is available to brand owners to be put on hang tags to be attached to each item of clothing and accessed using Near Field Communications (NFC), a sophisticated and consumer friendly technology incorporated into smartphones. With EarthColors, Archroma helps brand owners and textile mills by letting the consumer know how the colors of their clothes are made, and where the raw materials come from.

PERFORMANCE ENHANCED

By offering a constant flow of eco-advanced and innovative new process and functional chemicals, Archroma provides solutions that combine performance, safety and low impact on resources.

SmartRepel® Hydro – SmartRepel® Hydro supports the increasing adoption of eco-advanced materials and production processes by textile producers and brand owners. This new range is Archroma’s nature-friendlier protection that keeps cotton, polyester and polyamide textiles dry. The unique technology offers exceptional, durable water repellency and is not based on fluorine. SmartRepel® Hydro produces a soft hand feel and outstanding breathability – the perfect long-lasting, high-performance finish for weatherproof garments.

Inkpresso® – Archroma, together with InkSitu, a Swiss technology provider, introduces for the very first time at ITMA 2015 a pioneering system that Archroma believes will mark a turnaround in the textile digital printing market. Inkpresso® will change the way inks are supplied to digital printers. Inkpresso® brings together benefits that were unattainable so far in inkjet printing: Production flexibility, no shelf-life problems, a larger color spectrum and the possibility of an individual coloristic fingerprint.

SUSTAINABILITY ENHANCED

For all of us, inner beauty matters just as much as outer beauty. Brand owners and retailers around the world are taking action to evaluate the environmental impact of textile treatment, dyeing and finishing processes in response to consumer concerns.

Archroma’s engagement in favor of a more sustainable textile industry is deeply rooted in everything it does. In 2012, after more than two years of development, the company launched a game-changing service called ONE WAY. ONE WAY is designed to demonstrate to textile manufacturers, brands and retailers that it is possible to bring together the dual objectives of ecology and economy. The tool provides a fast, measurable and reliable approach to the selection of chemical product and resource-saving process solutions.

We are constantly improving this tool. In 2014, Archroma added its portfolio of ZDHC MRSL-compliant chemicals and dyes to the ONE WAY sustainability calculation tool. ONE WAY has received industry recognition with the 2013 ICIS Best Business Innovation Award.

“At Archroma,” notes Mujtaba Rahim, CEO of Archroma Pakistan Ltd, “we continuously challenge the status quo in the deep belief that we can make our industry sustainable, and we do this using the strong foundation of an expertise built over more than 130 years. We are very excited to meet customers, brands, retailers and consumers in Pakistan, and show them how Archroma can support them in the needs and challenges they face on their own markets.”

Posted April 26, 2017

Source: Archroma