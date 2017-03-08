TRSA Joins The Manufacturing Institute’s Dream It. Do It. Network

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2017 – TRSA and The Manufacturing Institute announced a partnership to reach the next generation of manufacturing workers and the linen, uniform and facility services industry. TRSA is just the second industry association to join the Institute’s Dream It. Do It. program, which raises awareness of careers in manufacturing.

Through this partnership, TRSA and its members will have access to market-tested materials targeting young people, parents, and teachers. This library includes posters, brochures, social media, videos, and web content. Dream It. Do It. also provides a collection of best practices, how-to guides, and resources for activities proven to influence the perception of manufacturing careers.

The Dream It. Do It. program is an important component of an ambitious effort by TRSA to grow the pipeline of workers in linen, uniform and facility services operations. The organization’s multifaceted workforce initiatives include career awareness, internship and apprenticeship programs, and recruiting veterans into the industry. TRSA also plans to target Manufacturing Day, on and around October 6, 2017, for members to hold tours and connect with schools in their communities. Manufacturing Day is an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute and the National Association of Manufacturers.

“TRSA is developing alliances that improve our ability to recruit, retain and develop the executives, managers and skilled workers necessary to continue the growth of our industry,” said Joseph Ricci, CAE, CEO & President of TRSA. “Our partnership with the Manufacturing Institute offers access to expertise, contacts and resources that these objectives.”

“The skills gap is very real and impacts virtually every sector of manufacturing,” said Brent Weil, senior vice president of The Manufacturing Institute. “I applaud TRSA for its bold leadership in addressing the skill needs head-on. Joining Dream It. Do It. is an important step in turning that vision into action.”

Established in 2005, Dream It. Do It. works to change the perception of the industry and inspire next-generation workers to pursue manufacturing careers. The initiative offers local manufacturers, schools, community-based organizations and other stakeholders the opportunity to partner with a respected national platform to promote manufacturing as a top tier career choice in the United States.

Posted March 8, 2016

Source: TRSA