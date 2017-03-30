Techtextil 2017: Connecting The Future – New Products, Efficient Machinery And Intelligent Solutions From BRÜCKNER

LEONBERG, Germany — March 30, 2017 — Connecting the future – this is the motto of this year’s TECHTEXTIL taking place from May 9 to 12 in Frankfurt am Main. The German systems supplier and technology market leader BRÜCKNER shows a wide range of application examples for Technical Textiles which can be finished on the tailor-made and resource-saving BRÜCKNER machines. A great number of special machines for very specific purposes show the competence of the creative BRÜCKNER team.

The Southwest of Germany is a center for Technical Textiles which amount to about 50 % of the textile production. The family-owned company BRÜCKNER, managed in the second generation by the owner Regina Brückner together with her husband Axel Pieper, is just in the right place in Leonberg in Swabia and Tittmoning in Bavaria. The proximity to textile research institutes such as e.g. the ITV in Denkendorf allows many joint projects and developments which are used in the special machines made by BRÜCKNER.

Manifold product examples on the booth invite to discussions with the BRÜCKNER experts. Models of a SUPRA-FLOW BX double belt oven for nonwovens and of the innovative ETRO bow-shaped dryer which is particularly suitable for the coating with PVC or adhesives show only two of the machines offered by BRÜCKNER for the finishing of nonwovens and foils.

In addition BRÜCKNER offers very different application systems for the coating of technical textiles and one of them is the ECO-COAT minimum application unit. In the Technology Center in Leonberg the customers can develop their own innovations on different machines.

Also padders, drying, heat-setting and curing ovens with maximum production capacity and lowest possible energy consumptions and the highest precision in the temperature distribution and air circulation are part of BRÜCKNER’s product range. Various cutting and winding machines to give a shape to Technical Textiles of any kind round the product portfolio.

Here are only some examples for the final applications processed the BRÜCKNER finishing lines: Woven glass fabric for circuit boards, carbon textile for textile-reinforced concrete, linings for walls and roofs in the field of automotive and aerospace, airbags, high-tech filters for the medical industry, hygiene articles, geo nonwovens for bank reinforcement. BRÜCKNER has for any purpose a solution and a competent team who will attend with great pleasure to the special requirements of the customer.

Armed for the future, solid and oriented towards the future – the textile machinery company and market leader BRÜCKNER looks with great confidence into the future.

Hall 3.0 Stand F29- We are looking forward to meeting you!

Posted March 30, 2017

Source: BRÜCKNER