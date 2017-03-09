Sperry® Releases Its Next Great Icon: The Sperry 7 SEAS

WALTHAM, Mass. — March 9, 2017 — Global fashion brand Sperry announces today the launch of the Sperry 7 SEAS, an innovative new line of shoes built for exploration by land and sea. Since the brand’s inception in 1935, Sperry has been creating purpose-built tools for adventure. An updated boat shoe design featuring 21st century technology that was developed in partnership with America’s Cup athletes, the Sperry 7 SEAS shoe is the newest offering from the iconic American brand.

When America’s Cup sailors, the best sailing athletes in the world, needed a footwear partner, they looked to Sperry, makers of the world’s first boat shoe. As the Official Footwear Supplier for ORACLE TEAM USA and SoftBank Team Japan, Sperry designers created the Sperry 7 SEAS Pro to meet the demanding needs of extreme sailing.

“Like the America’s Cup athletes, today’s intrepid consumers are constantly on the go, moving from one adventure to the next,” said Adam Meek, VP of Global Product. “The versatility of the new Sperry 7 SEAS consumer collection mirrors the technology found in our Pro line, and equips the exploration-hungry with the only shoe needed for adventures both on and off the boat.”

Its new design elements provide beastly traction, fierce fit, and intense vent. Terrain traction pods and Sperry’s classic non-marking rubber outsole with Razor-Cut Wave-SipingTM assure superior grip. The 360° Lacing SystemTM, MocFit construction, and SeaBound integrated energy return system provide a fit that gives the wearer confidence in both sun and storm. Lastly, its hydrophobic mesh uppers with HydroPel technology and OmniVent construction ensure the shoe sheds water and dries quickly, providing intense ventilation when facing the elements.

Posted March 9, 2017

Source: Sperry