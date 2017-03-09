Pottery Barn Becomes First Home Retailer To Offer Breathe By Milliken™ Fabrics To Consumers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — March 9, 2017 — Milliken & Company, a leading global textile technology company, has announced the first furniture industry placement for its new Breathe by Milliken™ eco-elegant performance upholstery fabrics with Pottery Barn. The industry’s first fluorine-free performance fabric available in both natural and recycled fibers. Breathe fabrics are now available as eco-friendly performance cotton fabric selections on most of Pottery Barn’s upholstered furniture collections at Potterybarn.com, as well as in Pottery Barn stores and in catalogs. These fabrics are also available at Pottery Barn Kids.

Breathe by Milliken™ fabrics are durable, repel everyday stains and clean easily without compromising the fabric’s look or soft feel. Breathe fabrics are unique because they have a plant based water-repellant that offers the protection of other performance fabrics currently available on the market with no PFCs, formaldehyde, or fire retardants. Breathe by Milliken™ fabrics have also achieved GREENGUARD® GOLD certification, ensuring that they meet strict chemical emissions limits and enhancing the indoor air quality of living spaces.

For the first time, Pottery Barn is offering two performance cotton options for its upholstered furniture collection: Performance Twill and Performance Slub Cotton. Both are 100% cotton. Performance Twill is available in six colors: warm white, cream, silver taupe, cadet navy, stone and metal gray. Performance Slub Cotton is available in five colors: white, ivory, silver taupe, stone and metal gray.

Milliken created Breathe fabrics with discerning consumers in mind, addressing the growing need for more environmentally-friendly, effective and high-quality performance home upholstery fabrics.

“Breathe fabrics were designed to withstand the rigors and joys of everyday life in a more sustainable way,” said David Smith, vice president, Engineered Performance Products, Milliken & Company. “Pottery Barn is known for its high standards and commitment to quality, and we are proud to partner with them to introduce this unique and game-changing fabric collection.”

Posted March 9, 2017

Source: Milliken & Company