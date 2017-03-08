OVS Adopts Lectra Fashion PLM

PARIS — March 7, 2017 — Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, is pleased to announce that OVS, Italy’s leading fashion retail group for menswear, womenswear and childrenswear, has chosen Lectra Fashion PLM to restructure their entire product development process.

Founded in 1972, OVS has a vertically-integrated retail

business model which relies on a strong design sensibility

and a unique sourcing strategy based on the key geographical locations of its external suppliers. Today, OVS has a proven track record of success with more than 900 stores around the world.

OVS will implement Lectra Fashion PLM in their entire design-to-sourcing process. The user-friendly solution will integrate all data and processes that the entire product and collection lifecycle entails into one streamlined and cohesive data management system. This collaborative platform will simultaneously serve to connect all teams together from different geographic locations. Team members will hence be able to share and work from one single version of the truth and communicate in real time. As a result of vastly improved teamwork, errors and overlapping tasks will be avoided, improving speed to market.

“OVS’ history and climb to success show that it is an ambitious and forward-looking company. Given OVS’ sense of direction for the future and its worldwide success, we are excited to embark on this PLM journey with them,” concludes Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra.

Posted March 8, 2017

Source: Lectra