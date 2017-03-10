MHM Collaborate With MagnaColours® On Distribution Deal

BARNSLEY, England — March 10, 2017 — MagnaColours® has signed a distribution deal with screen-printing hardware and technology business, MHM Direct GB, to supply water-based inks alongside its machines. MHM are innovators in the development and manufacture of technical equipment for screen printing and have been working with MagnaColours® to help drive product innovation in textile screen-printing.

The move will provide MagnaColours® with the ability to reach a wider audience with their products, and allows MHM to supply a complete, cost effective solution for customers, that adheres to the highest environmental standards. Under the new deal, MagnaColours® will work alongside MHM to offer water-based textile inks. This will open up new sales channels to MagnaColours®, whilst providing MHM with a bespoke option for customers. Initially, the deal is set to be trialled in London and the South and, if successful, will be rolled out in other areas of the UK and Europe.

Helen Parry, Managing Director of MagnaColours® said: “At Magna we pride ourselves on our relationships with our customers, and working with a company that shares our values and attitudes in this area is an exciting prospect. Through our new partnership, we have the opportunity to reach a wider customer base and educate more people about the benefits of using water-based inks, and what they’re now able to achieve using our products.”

Both MHM and Magna understand the importance of education and training within the water based screen-printing industry. MHM have spearheaded a training academy at their Derby offices, using hands on, one-on-one sessions with industry experts to provide printers with valuable screen-printing experience and comprehensive understanding of using MHM machinery alongside Magna inks.

This will enable both MHM and Magna to refute common misconceptions surrounding water-based inks, by demonstrating Magna’s pioneering product range on industry leading machinery. This new venture was born under the same motivations as Magna’s own educational tool, MagnaAcademy®, which provides comprehensive training courses to help establish best practice.

John Potter, Managing Director of MHM commented: “We’ve been innovators in the screen printing industry for almost 40 years, when we began looking to expand our offering, it was important that we could work with a company who placed an equal importance on innovation and customer service. As environmental issues become increasingly important, we felt that it was necessary for us to provide a more environmentally sustainable alternative. We can now offer our customers a fully comprehensive range of pioneering inks, that will help achieve a quality, cost-effective end product, with the highest environmental standards.”

MHM and MagnaColours® will be working closely together to ensure screen-printers are offered the right solutions for their business. Environmentally friendly printing has become a more and more important consideration for brands and consumers. In early 2017, MagnaColours® launched the GNA accreditation, a new industry mark that seeks to ensure garments are printed to tough environmental standards.

