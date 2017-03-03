MagnaAcademy Set To Educate Printers On The Benefits Of Water-Based Inks

BARNSLEY, England — March 3, 2017 — MagnaColours® are challenging the perceptions around water-based inks, and the way they’re used with a new training programme for screen-printers: MagnaAcademy. The resource, which utilises online modules, is set to help screen-printers develop their skills and get the best results from the MagnaColours® range of products.

MagnaAcademy was first revealed to delegates at ISS 2017 in January and has been developed in a move to encourage more screen-printers to explore and embrace water-based inks, and challenge perceptions that the process is difficult. The resource is made up of a number of courses that allow users to explore different Magna products and screen-printing processes, as well as learning about colour matching and quality control.

The training programme uses comprehensive videos to give users more information about printing with water-based inks, which they will then be tested on before moving to the next module. The online training will be enhanced with bespoke face-to-face training at Magna’s South Yorkshire headquarters, where required.

Tom Abbey, Executive Chairman of MagnaColours® said: “As the leading authority on water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® felt a duty to help showcase the benefits and help our customers achieve great results every time. Although water-based inks have really come of age, the perception is that they’re somehow more difficult to use, or difficult to re-train for. MagnaAcademy addresses that problem in an engaging and thorough way. It shows printers how to get the best results from water-based inks and the full capabilities of our product range.”

“Using water-based inks no longer means having to compromise on the quality of the results, and that’s what we’re trying to communicate to the textile printing industry. This initiative is set to broaden our opportunities across the world, including tailored courses for the important Central American market, who’s requirements are often unique.”

The aim of the MagnaAcademy is to help screen-printers to overcome the misunderstanding that they may have to retrain staff in complex processes, in order to make the switch to using water-based inks. The course is predominantly an online resource, in order to be available to screen-printers worldwide. Magna does however offer help at their on-site MagnaAcademy in Barnsley (UK) where printers can benefit from hands-on advice and guidance.

Source: MagnaColours®