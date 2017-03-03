ITW Dynatec’s New Product Introductions Provide Adhesive Application Opportunities to Attendees at INDEX 17

METTMANN, Germany — February 2017 — ITW Dynatec, a global leader of adhesive application solutions for industries such as Disposable Hygiene Products, Automotive, Packaging and other strategic business segments, will feature its latest equipment and technology at INDEX 17, Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland, April 4th-7th, Booth #4045. Held every three years, INDEX is the largest global meeting place for the nonwovens market, its suppliers and customers.

ITW DYNATEC equipment and technology featured at the event will include DynaControl® V6 Modular Control Platform, UltraTM Link High Performance Applicator Platform and VelocityTM Metered Applicator Platform. Brand owners, converters and manufacturers alike can experience these newest adhesive application innovations from ITW Dynatec and learn about their unique advantages and benefits.

The new equipment offerings on display at INDEX 17 demonstrate ITW Dynatec’s progressive approach to exploring new ideas and new business models to lead the market with original concepts and true added value. When combined with ITW Dynatec’s uncompromising dedication to its customers, they generate client partnerships that achieve substantial advantages over competitors through innovative technologies and the highest quality solutions.

DYNACONTROL V6 MODULAR CONTROL PLATFORM

DynaControl® V6 is Dynatec’s next generation Modular Control Platform, delivering greater productivity and reducing waste, while lowering total cost of ownership by as much as 50%. The new DynaControl® V6 is fully compatible with DynaControl® V5, making it easy to migrate, and the new software offers a variety of options to optimize productivity. The DynaControl® V6 platform features simplified operator training and maintenance, and uses the same spare parts as all other Dynatec units.

A highly flexible system, DynaControl® V6 provides multi-system control through a single central HMI with remote access capabilities for seamless integration. Its advanced ramp compensation results in more accurate glue dispensing with little to no scrap production while significantly reducing product waste as much as 95%.

ULTRATM LINK HIGH PERFORMANCE APPLICATOR PLATFORM

The new UltraTM Linkplatform is the latest in a series of hot melt adhesive and fluid applicators from ITW Dynatec and is designed to provide the highest level of pattern accuracy. The new UltraTM technology provides common parts, including modules, filters, heaters and many other parts for all applications common to baby diapers, feminine pads and adult incontinence lines. UltraTM Link platform applicators include:

UltraTM SCS: A modular hot melt applicator platform, designed for precise adhesive deposition at highest line speeds, it can be fitted with UltraTM Stitch and UltraTM Touch nozzle designs to meet multiple requirements. It offers larger adhesive orifices for less plugging and higher line efficiency and features optimized module technology for faster response and longer cycle life. This new technology also will provide 20% to 40% adhesive savings versus other individual strand coating applicators.

UltraTM Slot: Capable of running at higher line speeds (up to 700 MPM), it is designed to minimize maintenance time and reduce the number of spare parts required. It is available with either a front quick- mount solenoid or top surface mount solenoid and has built in Rapid Change Over die mounting for fast pattern conversion.

UltraTM Spray: A versatile high performing hot melt applicator technology, it offers two nozzle options: High Speed UFDTM – featuring larger orifices and a more robust nozzle that delivers reduced plugging and better pattern consistency; and UltraTM HSI – a patent-pending nozzle that provides the most precise start/stop and side edge definition available in the market.

VELOCITYTM METERED APPLICATOR PLATFORM

The new VelocityTM metered applicator platform features a smaller, simplified footprint with a design that is based on Dynatec’s patented, award-winning VectorTM metered applicator technology. This advanced solution features precision adhesive control to individual modules, providing end users with products of the highest quality. It is the only system in the market that offers UltraTM Link advantages combined with metered technology.

Users now have the ability to employ a metered applicator at the point of application and track adhesive consumption while minimizing adhesive usage in sections of the pads when compared to other technologies.

VelocityTM metered applicators include VelocityTM SCS, VelocityTM Slot and VelocityTM Spray. They are designed up to a 300mm width and have a 12-pump capacity. The VelocityTM SCS can also be fitted with either UltraTM Stitch or UltraTM Touch nozzles, while the VelocityTM Spray applicator utilizes the High Speed UFDTM or UltraTM HSI nozzles.

Among the many other features of the VelocityTM metered applicator platform are easy replacement of pumps for changing product types, an expanded pump RPM range for fewer stocked pumps, and standard and precision pump options to meet tiered accuracy demands.

ITW DYNATEC EXECUTIVES AND TECHNICAL SPECIALISTS TO BE ON HAND

Attendees are invited to visit the ITW Dynatec stand at INDEXTM17 where company executives, representatives and technical experts are scheduled to be on hand and available to showcase and explain the many advantages of the new DynaControl® V6, Velocity and UltraTM Link technologies, including how they can be efficiently and effectively integrated into existing manufacturing facilities. Visitors also will discover how a strategic partnership with ITW Dynatec can lead to long-term success and increased profitability. Company partnerships are built on the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. These underlying principles benefit partners worldwide through continuous efficiency improvement, waste reduction, safety and the sound management of people and the environment.

Posted March 3, 2017

Source: ITW Dynatec