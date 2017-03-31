Fashion SVP launches New Designer Award In Association With Fashion Enter

LONDON — March 31, 2017 — IDEX, the organisers of Fashion SVP, the unique sourcing tradeshow, announced today a new initiative to support up-and-coming British fashion talent with the launch of the Fashion SVP New Designer Award. The Award is presented in association with Fashion Enter and supported by UKFT.

This award will highlight the depth and diversity of design skills, and will feature a cash award and other benefits to enhance the winner’s professional profile.

The competition will be judged by an invited panel of industry luminaries, including Caren Downie and Harold Tillman, CBE.

A cash prize, a bursary for a Fashion Enter Technical Academy short course, and a design interview with a leading fashion brand, will all be awarded to the winner at the June 2017 edition of Fashion SVP at Olympia, London on the 28th June.

“We’re delighted to launch this new annual competition which is designed to support individual talent and the future of the UK apparel industry, as well as the continued development of professional skills within the industry”, said Fashion SVP event director Buzz Carter.

Fashion Enter’s CEO Jenny Holloway added: “This new designer competition is perfect for today’s fashion industry with an emphasis on combining true creative flair with the government’s newly announced T levels – technical skills. We are looking forward to meeting the next generation of real industry-led designers.”

Entries opened on Thursday 30th March 2017 and will close at 5pm on Friday 28th April 2017

Source: Fashion SVP