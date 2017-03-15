DRT Introduces New Resins

DAX Cedex, France — March 15, 2017 — With the recent acquisition of the historical market player Pinova Inc., DRT provides new ranges of products. They will be introduced to the European markets during the European Coatings Show in Nuremberg. FORAL® and VINSOL® are two of these new ranges. FORAL® are refined wood rosins which are the palest and most highly stabilized rosins commercially available. They are mainly dedicated to adhesives and marine paints applications. VINSOL® is a range of natural resins extracted from pinewood stumps and refined through a special process. VINSOL® are produced exclusively by Pinova, Inc. and are targeting the coating, construction and concrete manufacturing markets.

Since its creation, DRT has used plant-based resources derived from the forest industry. The research of alternatives to fossil based products is the motto of the company. With its bio-based resins, DRT supplies more than 20 industrial sectors from the adhesive (packaging, tape, tag, construction…) to the coating and road marking industries. These products offer a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based ingredients. With their proven performances and cost-effectiveness, these products allow numerous industries to take a green shift. As explained by Benjamin Léger, DRT’s Marketing Manager for Chemical Intermediates: “Our goal is to provide technical and economic solutions. The acquisition of the American Pinova Inc. allows us to expand our ranges of resins so as to better answer the market’s expectations. FORAL® is a tangible example of the kind of stabilized resins sought after by our customers today”.

If DRT distinguishes itself with its products, the company is also known for its eco-responsible approach. Environmentally friendly, ethical, innovative: these are the distinctive features at the roots of the company.

Source: DRT