CORDURA® Brand And DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Shape The Future Of Sustainable Textiles

WICHITA, KS — March 9, 2017 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products announce a collaboration to deliver a new chapter in innovative sustainable textile solutions for performance fabrics. Now, designers of apparel, footwear and gear will have access to leading durable performance fabrics that incorporate sustainable materials.

Both companies, who share a common heritage by tracing their roots to DuPont, a global science company, are marking major milestones. The CORDURA® brand is celebrating 50 durable years of continuous advancements that have helped shape the world of military, workwear and outdoor products. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is celebrating a decade of offering high performing ingredients from a sustainable and renewable source based on leveraging the tools of modern biotechnology.

“Working with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is the beginning of great things to come,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “At the core of our brand’s DNA is a dedication to delivering durable next generation fabric technologies. Products made with CORDURA® fabrics are long-lasting, which means they need to be replaced less often, helping reduce waste. We constantly look at ways to increase the utility and durability of our products and ways we can benefit the environment. Ultimately, our belief is that ‘Sustainability Begins With Products That LastTM’, and this forms the perfect backdrop for our collaboration with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products.”

DuPont Tate & Lyle’s Susterra® propanediol durable coatings and waterproof, breathable membranes are manufactured through a proprietary fermentation process using plant-derived glucose. In addition to being renewably sourced, Susterra® is manufactured using a sustainable process that produces 50% less greenhouse gas emissions and consumes 42% less non-renewable energy than equivalent petroleum-based diols. At the manufacturing facility’s full capacity, that is equivalent to taking 40,000 passenger cars off the road and turning off one million 100W incandescent lightbulbs for one full year.

“We are thrilled to be working together with the CORDURA® brand, combining our unique capabilities and expertise, and building on our track records of delivering innovation to the marketplace,” said Laurie Kronenberg, global marketing director for DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “Together, we can revolutionize the future use of sustainable textiles by delivering innovative solutions that marry the legendary long-lasting durability of CORDURA® fabrics with the bio-based performance of Susterra® propanediol based membranes and coatings.”

