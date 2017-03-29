Beaulieu Fibres International Has Been Awarded By Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

WIELSBEKE, Belgium – March 29, 2017 – We are honoured to announce that Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) awarded our company with the Supplier Excellence for Technology Innovation award for its tremendous efforts and support in the development of door panels. Thanks to this very close cooperation, YFAI manufactures door panels with higher dimensional stability and higher stiffness. All elements reducing weight drastically.

YFAI, the global leader in automotive interior solutions, has recognized the outstanding achievements of its European suppliers on their Annual Supplier Award Ceremony last February. A total of 15 interiors suppliers were presented with awards in Düsseldorf. For their performance in 2016, companies providing plastics, resins, chemicals, foams, trim and metal components received the YFAI European Supplier Award in six different categories. Key criteria for the award were factors such as quality, cost, logistics, development, technology and service.

Beaulieu Fibres has developed a range of engineered polypropylene (PP) bonding fibres for thermoplastic lightweight composites. Each of the bonding fibres is designed to provide a homogenous blend and optimal moulding performance. Additionally, with their inherently low shrinkage properties Beaulieu’s bonding fibres offer dimensional stability in compression moulding. The fibre recipes are designed and customised to meet the most stringent OEM requirements in terms of heat stability, VOC/FOG and odour.

Looking forward to welcome the nonwoven automotive industry at INDEX 2017 (4-7 April, Geneva) and Techtextil 2017 (9-12 May, Frankfurt).

Posted March 29, 2017

Source: Beaulieu Fibres International