Workforce Management, Safety Summits Set For Chicago, April 18-19

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — February 24, 2017 — TRSA’s sixth annual Safety Summit gets a partner event this year: the April 18 Workforce Management Summit, providing linen, uniform and facility services management with practical tools to ensure compliance and cultivate talent. This new TRSA event takes place in the same location as the April 19 Safety Summit: the Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile.

The Safety Summit has been heralded each year for assembling the largest group anywhere dedicated to discussing laundry workplace injury and illness reduction. Because so many participants in the Safety Summit have been professionals in human resources or other functions critical to managing and supporting employees, TRSA introduced the Workforce Management Summit.

Both events appeal to human resources (HR) professionals, owner-operators, corporate and regional executives and plant-based general, plant, production, engineering and safety managers. Discount registration is available for attending both.

Keynote and general sessions highlight both agendas. Breakout sessions require at least two colleagues from the same workplace to attend for their operation to witness each Summit’s entire program. The Safety Summit features concurrent facilitated workshops on fire prevention, low-voltage electrical, fleet safety, lockout/tagout, hazard communication and working in confined spaces. At the Workforce Management Summit, participants have their choice of breakouts on Fair Labor Standards Act regulations, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rules, pre-employment testing and the future of human resources.

Each program also offers a panel discussion with members of the TRSA committee staging the respective Summit (Safety and HR) serving as panelists. Attendees will provide the subject material for these discussions by noting on their event registration forms three contentious management issues related to the Summit’s subject they face in their jobs.

Keynoting the Safety Summit will be Joe Wheatley of EnPro Industries, a sealings, bearings and engines manufacturer hailed by EHS Today magazine as one of America’s safest companies. Attendees will discover opportunities to adapt principles of EnPro’s corporate safety system that provides resources for management commitment coupled with intensive employee training.

At the Workforce Management Summit, keynoter Valerie M. Grubb will provide a step-by-step guide on how to create a dynamic team and flexible structure for improving human resources effectiveness as an organization grows. Now advising corporate leaders and employees worldwide on training and coaching, she has held senior management roles with NBC Universal, Rolls-Royce and more.

To test this Summit’s participants’ expertise on termination, Joe Shelton, partner in the Fisher Phillips law firm, will conduct a video exercise in which the audience serves as a mock jury in trial proceedings. He’ll present footage depicting a termination for poor performance and its aftermath, including pre-termination and termination meetings with the employee and encounters with plaintiffs’ and defense attorneys. Shelton also will participate on the HR Committee panel.

In addition to the reduction for participating in both Summits, attendees receive another 10 percent off when three or more staff from the same company attend.

Posted February 24, 2017

Source: TRSA