US Congressman Tours New Wide Width Manufacturing Operations At Aurora Specialty Textiles Group In Yorkville, Illinois, USA

YORKVILLE, Illinois — February 17, 2017 — U. S. Representative Randy Hultgren (Illinois 14th Congressional District) toured the new textile manufacturing operations at Aurora Specialty Textiles Group (ASTG) in Yorkville, Illinois, USA on Friday, February 10, 2017.

The visit included a question and answer session with several members of the plant’s senior management staff and a tour of the plant’s new 124,000 square foot manufacturing operations led by Dan LaTurno, president of ASTG. The tour also included ASTG’s new ultra wide width coating operations.

“It was a distinct honor to host Congressman Hultgren today and display our world-class textile processing operation,” said Dan LaTurno, president of ASTG. “We at Aurora strive every day to prove that a successful textile operation can operate in North America. Thanks to Meridian’s continued support and investment in next generation textile technologies, our mission to double our sales by 2021 is well within reach.”

Founded in 1883 on the west side of the Fox River in Aurora, Illinois, USA, ASTG operated solely as a bleaching operation before adding finishing, dyeing and coating capabilities by the late 1950’s. Today, the company provides a wide range of coating, finishing and dying capabilities to the global textile industry and manufactures a wide range of printable textiles designed to work optimally with the latest digital print technologies.

Up until about a year ago, the company maintained operations solely in the Aurora plant. But seeing new opportunities emerging–and the need to invest in new equipment and technology to support ultra wide-width coating–company leadership decided to invest in a new plant and equipment. At the same time, they felt it important to maintain operations within commuting distance of the existing plant and began looking for facilities nearby. With the move to Yorkville, ASTG also began adding new employees, while training existing employees to operate a new generation of textile equipment.

The new plant features the EHWHA ultra wide-width coating and finishing line, which works easily with a broad range of woven and non-woven materials up to 134” wide. The EHWHA enhances Aurora’s ability to serve both current and new customers.

Today, Aurora is poised to move into a leader position in several new, expanding textile markets.

Said Rep. Hultgren: “Every time I visit one of the many flourishing manufacturers in the 14th District, I am amazed by the innovation that’s taking place right here in Illinois. I am proud of Aurora Specialty Textiles Group’s rich history of manufacturing and continued job creation and expansion in the Yorkville area.”

“We must continue to support our manufacturers and their ability to expand and hire more workers through smart legislation,” he added.

Posted February 16, 2017

Source: Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc.