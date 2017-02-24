Textile Machinery: Italy Front And Foremost At Saigontex In April

MILAN, Italy — February 2017 — An essential production hub for the garments manufacturing sector thanks to its low labour costs, Vietnam is currently a major industry supplier for both the European and U.S. markets. In light of the growing importance of Vietnam’s textile and garments industry worldwide, the need for upgrading and technologically modernizing production facilities has become a priority for local authorities.

Vietnam now figures as a stable, primary market for global textile machinery manufacturers. For Italy’s textile machinery industry, Vietnam currently ranks among the top ten export markets. Over the first 10 months of 2016, exports to Vietnam amounted to 39 million euros; a 6% increase compared to the same period for 2015.

The upcoming edition of Saigontex, the leading textile machinery trade fair, opens on April 5th in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring an important contingent of Italian machinery and technology exhibitors. Among these, 12 will set up their stands in a common exhibition space organized by the Italian Trade Agency, together with ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers.

The 12 companies, all ACIMIT associated members, are: Brongo, Carù, Cibitex, Ferraro, JK Group, Lgl, Marzoli, Mcs, Mei, Ptmt, Roj and Texma.