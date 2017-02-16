Springs Window Fashions Acquires Mariak Industries

MIDDLETON, Wis. — February 16, 2017 — Springs Window Fashions, LLC (Springs) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mariak Industries, Inc. and Patrician Window Coverings, leading manufacturers of window covering products in the U.S. Mariak will continue to be led by President Leo Elinson and will remain headquartered in Rancho Dominguez, CA and Houston, TX. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986, Mariak offers an extensive selection of residential and commercial window coverings as well as an array of products and services for interior design customers. Patrician Window Coverings is one of the largest private label wholesale fabricators in the U.S.

“Leo Elinson and the Mariak team have built a tremendous business, with a 30-year track record of high quality craftsmanship, extensive product selection and competitive pricing,” said Scott Fawcett, President and CEO of Springs. “We look forward to building on Mariak’s successful go-to-market strategy over the long-term and are excited to welcome Mariak and Patrician to the Springs family.”

Leo Elinson of Mariak, stated: “The natural synergy, collaboration, and support that will be created from a partnership with Springs will allow Mariak and Patrician to grow exponentially, while maintaining our successful business model of providing the highest quality of product craftsmanship, competitive pricing, and prompt delivery. We look forward to this new partnership with great enthusiasm and excitement.”

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali ® and Graber® are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, Wis., the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 7,000 associates.

Source: Springs Window Fashions, LLC