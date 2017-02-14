Registration Now Open For INDEX™17

BRUSSELS — February 3, 2017 — Registration is now open for INDEX™17, the world’s leading nonwovens exhibition, which will take place in Geneva, Switzerland from 4-7 April 2017. The show will feature over 650 exhibitors and 12,500 visitors, providing a unique opportunity for suppliers and clients from over 100 countries to meet and learn. Online registration is available here.

Visitors and exhibitors will have the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of the latest developments in nonwovens and their innovative applications through discussions and tutorials. Exhibitors will showcase the remarkable functional qualities of these versatile materials, with leading industry speakers at dedicated seminars sharing the latest trends and case studies.

A rich four-day program will feature, amongst others, a seminar programme highlighting target sectors of application for nonwovens, including Transportation, Medical and Healthcare, Geotextiles and Filtration, the latter in the form of the FILTREX™ conference, taking place in parallel with INDEX™17 for the first time.

Each of the four sector-specific sessions will be opened by keynote speeches, which will be freely accessible to all INDEX™17 visitors. These will discuss the ‘Big Picture’ environment and identify the key challenges that will shape the future of each particular field.

Keynote speakers

Dominique Taffin, Senior Manager Industrial Design, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, will discuss future trends in the automotive industry, the mobility of the future, and how trends will impact the development of materials for the transportation industry.

Prof. Dr. Sebastian Probst, Professor of Tissue Viability and Wound Care, Haute école de santé (HEdS), will address current and future challenges in wound care

Dr. Russell Jones, Director, Golder Associates, President of the International Geosynthetics Society, will speak about the contribution of geotextiles to the global sustainability agenda. Prof. Dr. Nino Künzli, Professor for Public Health Dean of the Swiss School of Public Health (SSPH+), Deputy Director Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH), will discuss health effects due to air pollution and more specifically, particulate matter, during the free opening session of partner conference and exhibition FILTREX™.

Subsequent presentations in each of these sessions will demonstrate how the nonwovens industry is contributing to providing solutions for these diverse and complex challenges.

For additional information and the event program, please visit our website on www.index17.org.

Posted February 14, 2017

Source: EDANA