Mohawk Expands Wide Format Inkjet Portfolio With New Line Of Printable Textiles And Canvas, Engineered By Aurora 

COHOES, NY — February 28, 2017 — To meet the needs of the growing display graphics market, Mohawk, North America’s largest privately-owned manufacturer of fine papers, envelopes and specialty substrates for commercial and digital printing, announces the expansion of its wide format inkjet portfolio with the launch of a new line of Mohawk Printable Textiles and Canvas, Engineered by Aurora, for the latex, UV, and Solvent printers.

The items within the new line are manufactured in the United States by Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, a North American-based, global leader in the manufacturing of high quality textile substrates for printing.

Mohawk and Aurora Specialty Textiles Group share longstanding histories of manufacturing excellence, best-in-class products made in the USA, comprehensive expertise in research and development, deep traditions of innovation and a strong commitment to customer service.

“Mohawk is pleased to partner with Aurora to expand our wide format product offering. Aurora offers a best-in-class portfolio of printable textiles and canvas that allows Mohawk to truly serve as a one-stop-shop for our customers’ wide format printing needs,” said Mike Madura, Vice President, Digital Solutions, Mohawk.

“Aurora is very excited to partner with Mohawk in providing the North American paper distribution channel with access to a full range of printable textiles engineered to perform on today’s newest digital printing equipment. Our partnership combines Aurora’s textile coating and finishing manufacturing expertise with Mohawk’s market-leading knowledge in serving the digital needs of the North American paper distribution channel.” said Mark Shaneyfelt, Director of Sales & Marketing, Printable Textiles, at Aurora.

With this launch, Mohawk becomes the exclusive distributor through the North American merchant channel for Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, adding the following 12 products to its Wide Format Inkjet portfolio. The products will be available for preview in Mohawk’s Booth #901 at the Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, AZ, March 1-4, 2017.

Mohawk Printable Canvas Expressions (Five new products/finishes available: Cotton Natural, Gloss, Matte, Satin, Semi-gloss), Engineered by Aurora

Mohawk Printable Textiles Linen FR, Engineered by Aurora

Mohawk Printable Textiles Premium Poplin LX with ColorPRO Technology, Engineered by Aurora

Mohawk Printable Textiles Sticky Stuff 8 oz., Engineered by Aurora

Mohawk Printable Textiles Poly Banner Plus, Engineered by Aurora

Mohawk Printable Textiles Poly Woven 8oz., Engineerd by Aurora

Mohawk Printable Textiles Triple White FR, Engineered by Aurora

Mohawk Printable Textiles Decoprint Pearl from SENFA

Mohawk Wide Format Inkjet products are easily searchable via Mohawk’s Digital Product Selector by media type or ink type. Mohawk Digital Specialists can provide product information for customers, and products are in inventory and can be ordered through local paper merchants starting on March 15.

Posted February 28, 2017

Source: Mohawk Fine Papers Inc.